Andre Drummond Reacts to Sixers' Ben Simmons Drama

Andre Drummond joined the Philadelphia 76ers via free agency this offseason. Ever since the former All-Star center linked up with the Sixers, it's been nothing but drama as the Ben Simmons saga continues to unfold.

When Drummond inked his one-year deal with Philly, Simmons had already requested a trade. When the veteran big man came to the Sixers' practice facility for media day, the Simmons saga simmered down as the star guard was a no-show.

Inside the Sixers' locker room, the Ben Simmons drama was something they hardly focused on. As the three-time All-Star remained out in Los Angeles hoping for a trade, Drummond and his teammates focused on the players in the building.

Over the last few days, it's been difficult for the Sixers to do that. But the seasoned veteran claims that he's been able to maintain focus ahead of the 2021-2022 season-opener despite Simmons' antics on the practice court.

"I'm a professional at the end of the day," Andre Drummond said on Tuesday following practice. "You see crazy things all the time throughout the year. So for me, I'm just here to work with the guys that are here now."

Simmons was at practice on Tuesday afternoon, but not for long. After repeatedly refusing to join a defensive drill, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers reportedly told the All-Star to go home. Simmons didn't hesitate to drop the ball, pack his belongings and go.

Guys like Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris might have stronger feelings on the situation, considering they've battled the NBA alongside Simmons for several seasons. On the other hand, Drummond is numb to the drama since he hasn't been in the mix with Simmons for more than three practice sessions.

"I'm just here to worry about the guys that are here now," Drummond explained. "That's all I can control. Personally, I have no feelings for the situation. I just got here. So I don't really know the in-depth situation that's going on. So I'm just here to play to the best of my ability and work with the guys that are here now."

Drummond and the Sixers make their regular-season debut for the 2021-2022 run on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ben Simmons, who has been suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team, did not make the trip with his teammates on Tuesday.

