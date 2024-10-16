Andre Drummond Reflects on Joel Embiid Recruiting Him to 76ers
Armed with an array of cap space this summer, the Philadelphia 76ers quickly got to work at the start of free agency to bolster the roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Daryl Morey's first move was bringing back a familiar face to lock down a key role.
When it comes to the backup centers in the Embiid era, one stands out above the rest. That being Andre Drummond. As a former All-Star and starter in the league, he was a great candidate to bring in and play behind Embiid. Drummond was someone who could easily slot in when the former MVP sat, allowing the Sixers to not overwork their star big man over the course of the regular season.
Drummond's first stint in Philly was short, getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets at the deadline. Despite how things went down the first time, he still decided to sign with the Sixers in free agency this summer.
During a recent interview with ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Drummond talked about the decision to return to the Sixers. A big thing for him was Embiid reaching out and making him feel like an essential piece of what the team is trying to do.
"Getting a phone call from the best center in the NBA saying, 'I need you here' ... it's hard to tell him no," Drummond told ESPN with a smile. "I spoke to a lot of teams this summer, and he was probably the third or fourth person to call me. I wasn't even expecting to hear from him. ... He just gave me an idea of what he was looking for and he needed me to come back to really help him out to win something bigger than him."
Embiid has stated on multiple occasions how important it is for him to get through the regular season healthy. With an established vet like Drummond behind him, the Sixers have a much stronger chance of achieving this goal.
Through his first handful of preseason games with the new-look Sixers, Drummond has shown he'll be capable of holding down the frontcourt in his absence.