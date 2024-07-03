Andre Drummond's Reaction After Reuniting With Sixers in Free Agency
The Philadelphia 76ers are forming a reunion.
On Sunday, the Sixers agreed to link forces with the veteran center Andre Drummond once again. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Drummond is set to ink a two-year deal with Philadelphia.
Drummond’s reunion with the Sixers doesn’t come as a surprise.
During the 2024 NBA trade deadline, the Sixers were expected to be in the market for a veteran center. As Daryl Morey noted the team could use more depth in the front court, they were linked to a handful of candidates ahead of the deadline. It seemed the Bulls and the Sixers had conversations about a potential Drummond trade, but he ended up finishing the year with Chicago.
After two seasons with another Eastern Conference team, Drummond seems excited to return to the City of Brotherly Love.
Drummond didn’t spend a ton of time with the Sixers, but his 49-game stint was impactful. After signing with the Sixers on a veteran’s minimum, one-year deal, Drummond looked to help Joel Embiid and the Sixers fight for a deep playoff run.
Unfortunately, he was a key piece in a package for the Sixers’ in-season blockbuster trades in 2022. When the 76ers took on James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, Drummond was included in the deal.
Two summers ago, Drummond had the chance to hit the free agency market and field offers from other teams. He joined the Chicago Bulls on a two-year deal after a 24-game run with the Nets. He came off the bench for 67 games during his first run with the Bulls.
Last season, Drummond appeared in 79 games, picking up ten starts. He averaged 17 minutes on the court, making 56 percent of his shots from the field, and averaging eight points and nine rebounds.
The Sixers will upgrade their rebounding with Drummond’s presence, and land an experienced player with over 600 starts under his belt.