Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Sixers Matchup
Saturday night nearly became the first time the Philadelphia 76ers have won in weeks. With Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in town for the first and only time this year, the shorthanded Sixers put up a good fight.
Ultimately, Edwards’ squad left South Philly with a victory, thanks to a near-40-point effort put on by the young All-Star.
On his way to a team victory, Edwards reached a milestone in his season to make NBA history.
via @StatMamba: Anthony Edwards becomes the youngest player in NBA history to have 300+ 3PM in a season.
All season long, Edwards has been knocking down threes at a high volume, and consistently being around the top of the league’s leaderboard for total threes made. Against the Sixers, Edwards attempts 13 threes on the night. He knocked down six of them.
By the end of the night, the Timberwolves star had 37 points, two assists, and two rebounds in 38 minutes. He led Minnesota to a tight 114-109 win.
The Timberwolves improved to 46-32 on the night. They place seventh in the Western Conference, trailing the Memphis Grizzlies, who hold the same record. Edwards and the Timberwolves will get some time off before returning to the court to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Sixers will be back on the court on Monday night to face the Miami Heat on the road. The Sixers are in the midst of an 11-game losing streak, and don't seem to be getting any healthier at the moment.