Are Nets More Motivated Facing James Harden? Vaughn Weighs In

With the Nets set to face their former star James Harden once again, Brooklyn head coach Jacque Vaughn makes it clear his team is focused on the bigger picture.

Wednesday night’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets marks the second matchup the Nets will face their former All-Star, James Harden.

Last season, the Nets and the Sixers met just one time since the deadline blockbuster trade. In the early March matchup, Harden struggled in the 28 minutes he spent on the court, scoring just 11 points on 17 shots in the 29-point shorthanded loss.

When the Sixers and the Nets met for the first time this season on November 22, Harden was in the midst of a month-long recovery due to a tendon strain. Although he missed the Sixers’ last matchup against the Sacramento Kings over the weekend, Harden’s cleared for action and on pace to face his former team for the second time since the trade.

Before Wednesday’s matchup, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn was asked whether he sensed his team had some extra motivation facing Harden or not. The head coach made it clear that his team approached the matchup business as usual.

“Not that I felt from our group at all,” Vaughn said when asked if there is any added fuel because of Harden. “I think we’re more excited to build on the last two wins that we had and approach today’s game as a game that we can try to win.”

Going into Wednesday’s game, the Nets are on a two-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Sixers have won five in a row. While the storylines of Harden facing the Nets and Simmons facing the Sixers remain relevant between the two NBA fan bases, both teams are focused on the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

As it currently stands, the Sixers are placed second and one game in front of the fourth-seeded Nets. No matter how the Atlantic Divisional matchup plays out on Wednesday, the Eastern Conference’s standings will have a different look on Thursday.

The Sixers and the Nets will begin their battle at 7:30 PM.

