Atlanta Hawks’ Key Player Remains Out vs. 76ers on Monday

The Atlanta Hawks don't seem to be getting a key reserve back anytime soon.

The Philadelphia 76ers won’t get much of a break after laying a beatdown on the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Shortly after closing out the blowout win in Orlando, the Sixers boarded a flight back home and started preparing for their Monday night outing in South Philly.

The Atlanta Hawks are in town for the second and final time this season. The Sixers will look different in the third outing against the Hawks, as they’ve suffered quite a few injuries as of late. The Hawks, however, will continue playing without one of their key reserves.

Atlanta sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic underwent knee surgery in the offseason. At that point, it was clear he wouldn’t begin the 2022-2023 NBA season on the floor.

With the new basketball season well underway at this point, the Hawks remain unsure of when Bogdanovic will get back out on the court.

As expected, Bogdanovic won’t be making his season debut in Philadelphia on Monday. In fact, Atlanta currently remains unclear on a timetable for the veteran’s return.

According to Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan “confirmed” that Bogdanovic has yet to take part in a full practice for the Hawks this season. When asked about a possible timeline for return, McMillan mentioned there isn’t one yet.

Over the last two seasons, Bogdanovic has appeared in 107 games for the Hawks. He’s been a key contributor as the veteran’s averaged 30 minutes on the court, putting up 15 points per game and shooting 40 percent from deep on seven attempts per game.

This year, Bogdanovic has missed the first 20 games of the season for Atlanta. With no timetable in place for his eventual return, it seems the Serbian-born guard will be off the floor for a little while longer as the Hawks attempt to keep moving in the right direction without their key reserve.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.