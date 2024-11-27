Atlanta Hawks Forward Shares Thoughts on 76ers Team Meeting Drama
In the midst of their shaky start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers held a team meeting following a loss to the Miami Heat. Less than a day after this supposed to be closed-door gathering, reports began surfacing on what went down. The biggest nugget of information was a reported conversation between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
In the reported encounter, Maxey brought up to Embiid that he cannot be late for practices and other team activities. He brought this up because as the main pillar of the franchise, his actions and attitude have an impact on the rest of the team.
Since Shams Charania first cited what happened in the team meeting, many analysts and former players have shared their thoughts on the situation. Among the most recent to do so was current Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson. He stated that team meetings are a normal occurrence, but things can get blown out of proportion when the media gets involved.
"That's as normal as possible," Johnson said. "It's just now the media heard that side of it. Sometimes it can be blown out of proportion, names get thrown in there and whatnot. It happens all the time in the NBA, and I think it's good moving forward if you're trying to accomplish something."
Since the team meeting, the Sixers have been able to get back in the win column. However, they still find themselves with one of the league's worst records. As has been the case all year, being shorthanded has been the primary thing handicapping them.
The Sixers will be back in action Wednesday after a two-day break, but are still without the services of two of their stars. Joel Embiid and Paul George have already been ruled out against the Rockets, leaving Tyrese Maxey as the lone All-Star to lead the team.