Atlanta Hawks Player Has Message for 76ers After Latest Move
The Philadelphia 76ers have earned themselves a new fan this week. He just so happens to be a part of one of their Eastern Conference opponents.
Atlanta Hawks center Larry Nance announced his newfound Sixers fandom on Tuesday morning. While it might be a conflict at interest, most probably understand.
On Monday night, it was reported the Sixers planned to add Pete Nance, the brother of Larry, to their roster as a two-way player. The following day, the team made the signing official.
@Larrydn22: Newest 76er fan right here 🙋🏽♂️
Pete Nance is a 24-year-old undrafted player out of North Carolina. He entered the NBA space in 2023. During his rookie season, Nance spent most of his time competing in the G League with the Cleveland Charge.
In January of 2024, Nance signed a 10-day deal with the Cavs. He saw the court for eight games, averaging three minutes of playing time. When his temporary deal was up, Nance returned to the G League. Eventually, he earned a two-way contract.
Nance started the 2024-2025 NBA season with the Charge. Through eight games, he averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 35 minutes of action.
Recently, the Sixers have dealt with injury concerns to the center position. With Joel Embiid battling knee soreness and swelling and Andre Drummond suffering a sprained ankle, the Sixers cut ties with one of their two-way guards by waiving Lester Quinones. They added Nance to bring some more depth.
The Sixers’ next matchup against the Hawks will take place on March 10. It could be a matchup the Nance brothers are on opposite sides.