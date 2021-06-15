Hawks Survive Game 4 to Even Series vs. Sixers

The Sixers took the floor Monday night looking to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their series with Hawks. After extending their lead to as much as 18 at one point, it looked like they were on their way to landing one of the finishing blows to this young Hawks team.

Credit to the Hawks, as they refused to roll over. They came out in the second half and were not only able to stop the bleeding but cut into the lead as well.

Fast forward to the final minutes, and it was a neck-and-neck game. The Sixers' offense struggled greatly, and Atlanta was able to make them pay.

Despite letting the Hawks back in, the Sixers still found themselves with an opportunity in the final seconds to win the game. They were able to find Joel Embiid rolling to the basket, but he was unable to get the shot to go.

The Hawks regained the ball and knocked down a pair of free throws to seal the game, winning by a final score of 103-100. They have now tied the series up at two before heading back to Philadelphia for a decisive Game 5.

Embiid has been phenomenal for the Sixers in the playoffs but struggled mightily in Game 4. He ended the night with 17 points on an abysmal 4-20 shooting. Monday was an extremely rare off night for the MVP runner-up.

Doc Rivers had a decision to make before the game on who would replace Danny Green in the starting lineup. Furkan Korkmaz got the call and did his best replacing what Green brings. He finished the game with ten points and even recorded a pair of blocks on the defensive end.

Tobias Harris (20 points), Seth Curry (17 points), and Ben Simmons (11 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists) all did their part to try and salvage this game and come away with a win.

After the game, Rivers was not shy about his displeasure from the team's performance. He felt the team relied on hero ball in the second half and blew a "golden opportunity" to take full command of this series.

The Sixers now have to refocus as this series is far from over. They will have a day to recuperate and regroup before taking the court for Game 5. Back on their home floor Wednesday, the Sixers have a chance to regain the lead in this series and be one win away from advancing to the conference finals.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.