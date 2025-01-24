Ben Simmons Gives Shocking Statement on Philadelphia 76ers Fans
Years after he was drafted first overall in 2016, Ben Simmons' final days with the Philadelphia 76ers were far from seamless. Looking back his time with the franchise, the former All-Star gave a rather shocking response when discussing the fan base.
This week, Simmons is set to appear on the Young Man and the Three podcast. In the teaser clip that posted on social media, he is talking about things he took for granted in his career. Simmons looks back to his time with the Sixers and praised the fanbase for being so passionate.
"The fans, I didn't appreciate the fans enough," Simmons said. "The fans of Philadelphia are incredible. You always want to play for a team that has a good fanbase wether they're booing or whatever. You just want fans to care, you want the arena packed."
Simmons had the best years of his career with the Sixers, making multiple All-Star teams and even receiving All-NBA honors in 2020. At one point in time, he and Joel Embiid were seen as one of the top young duos in the league. However, things would end up going off the rails after the 2021 season.
Following the Sixers' loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons decided that he wanted a change of scenery. This resulted in a months-long saga that saw him kicked out of practice and never suiting up in a game. Daryl Morey finally put an end to the situation at the 2022 trade deadline, shipping Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden.
Now in his third year with the Nets, Simmons has yet to return to the caliber of player he was in Philly. In the 30 games he's played in this season, he is averaging 6.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 7.1 APG.