Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Help Sixers Head Into All-Star Break With a Win Over Clippers

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- At this point, it's tough to deny just how good the Philadelphia 76ers can be when they are playing in South Philly. While the woes on the road are still a critical issue moving forward, at least the Sixers know they can compete with the best of them when they are in front of their home crowd.

The last couple of weeks have been rough for the Sixers. As they took on a tough four-game stretch with nothing but away games, the Sixers failed to pick up a win. Last Friday, they returned home for a matchup with Memphis, and a three-game winning streak ensued as the Sixers close out this recent stretch with a statement win.

On Tuesday night, the Sixers hosted the Western Conference's third-place team, the Los Angeles Clippers. With their dream killer Kawhi Leonard in town, nobody knew how the Sixers were going to handle the former Raptor. Fortunately, the Sixers weren't letting the past get to them. Instead, they were in it to win it.

Considering the recent struggles as of late, Brett Brown decided to follow through with a change that he teased over the last two days. Instead of having their $100 million man continue to remain in the starting lineup, Brown had Al Horford come off the bench. While Furkan Korkmaz got the start with Horford's absence, and struggled mightily, the rest of the starting lineup gelled really well.

Both, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons offered up 26 points apiece for Philly. Simmons, who has been a man on a mission as of late, notched a triple-double in 42 minutes with 26 points, ten assists, and 12 total rebounds.

Former Clippers forward Tobias Harris seemed to be out for revenge as well. He ended the night with 17 points, five assists, and 12 rebounds, picking up a double-double. And last but surely not least, Sixers' shooting guard Josh Richardson proved he is indeed back after spending the last couple of games limited and coming off the bench.

While Richardson had a quiet start to the night, his 17 points in the fourth quarter helped the Sixers dominate the Clippers during the final twelve minutes of the matchup. In total, Richardson closed out the night with 21 total points in 31 minutes of playing time. The game was tight as there were 13 lead changes, but in the end, Philly took advantage of Los Angeles' weak spots and closed out the night with a 110-103 victory.

The Sixers now advance to 25-2 while playing at the Wells Fargo Center, and are a couple of games ahead of the Pacers as they hold onto fifth place with a record of 34-21 heading into the All-Star break. There's still plenty of issues the Sixers have to fix, but at least they can take their much needed time off to re-group and gameplan for the remainder of the season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

