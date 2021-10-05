Simmons Loses Over $300k for Missing Preseason Opener

Ben Simmons told the Sixers back in June that he wanted to be traded. Although Daryl Morey and Philly's front office fielded offers, no team was willing to meet the Sixers' asking price. When Simmons realized trade talks stalled in August, he told the 76ers he had no intentions of showing up for work when training camp approaches.

Last Monday, the Sixers welcomed the media into their practice facility for media day. As expected, Simmons was a no-show. When training camp started on Tuesday, he was still absent. Five training camp sessions came and went, and Ben Simmons remains out in Los Angeles, staying true to his strategy of holding out.

As he remains committed to not showing up, Simmons was not issued 25-percent of his 2021-2022 salary, which was due on October 1. Although rumors hinted he might show face in Philly after failing to receive over $8 million in salary, Simmons still hasn't reported to the 76ers.

Therefore, the personal losses kept coming in and continued on Monday night as the Sixers had their preseason debut against the Toronto Raptors on the road.

As Simmons' $8.25 million has been placed in an escrow account, he'll see money deducted every time he misses a game.

Since Simmons was expectedly ruled out for the preseason opener as he wasn't with the team due to his holdout, he lost another $300-plus million, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Per Marks' report, Simmons will lose $360,304 for every game missed starting with the Monday night matchup against Toronto, and the money is not refundable.

"This is not money Simmons can get back in the event Philadelphia eventually accedes to his wish to be traded," Marks wrote. "The team that chooses to trade for him cannot agree to pay Simmons the money he is owed in fines from Philadelphia. Instead, Simmons would only be able to get some, or all, of the fine money back by coming to a settlement with the 76ers, who would have no incentive to do so."

As the staredown between the Sixers and Simmons continues, the 25-year-old All-Star continues to see his money disappear as the fines won't stop until he reports to the team for the 2021-2022 season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.