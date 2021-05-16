Ben Simmons and Several Sixers Questionable vs. Magic on Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers' 2020-2021 season finale is set to begin on Sunday night at home. Following Friday night's victory over the Orlando Magic, the Sixers and the Magic will meet one final time this year before the season officially wraps up.

Considering the Sixers clinched not only a spot in the playoffs this year, but the top spot in the postseason, they have nothing to really play for on Sunday night. Therefore, as expected, Philly's injury report is quite crowded.

When the initial report came out on Saturday evening, the first name to stand out was Sixers starting guard Ben Simmons. As he's reportedly dealing with back stiffness, the veteran guard is questionable for the matchup on Sunday night.

Next on the list was Sixers' starting small forward, Danny Green. Although the veteran has been available for all but two games this season, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed that Green has dealt with a hip injury all year long. So, his questionable status on Sunday is related to Green's hip issue.

Finally, for the starters, 76ers shooting guard Seth Curry also popped up on the injury report as questionable as well. Like Green, Curry is recovering from a hip-related setback. Although Curry hasn't been available as much as Green has throughout the year, the veteran sharpshooter has been feeling a lot healthier as the season closes out, which is a good sign heading into the playoffs.

And lastly, Sixers' backup guard/forward Matisse Thybulle is also questionable for Sunday night. This shouldn't come as a surprise, considering Thybulle has been off the floor for more than a week now.

Last Saturday, Thybulle went diving for a loose ball and had his hand stepped on. While he didn't suffer any significant injuries, his hand was swelling over the next couple of days. Outside of pregame warmups, Thybulle hasn't been too active. He's missed the last three games and could potentially miss his fourth on Sunday when the Sixers and Magic close out the season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.