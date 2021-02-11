Ben Simmons Describes Sixers' Change in Mentality on the Road

Despite holding the best home record in 2019-2020, the Philadelphia 76ers established themselves as one of the worst teams on the road last season as well. Four-game road trips were dreadful for the Sixers. Out of 16 total matchups that came in bunches of fours, the Sixers went just 2-14.

In total, they went 12-26 on the road last season. After being asked about it countless times, Sixers veteran guard Ben Simmons didn't have an answer. Neither did the rest of his teammates or coaches. Coming into the 2020-2021 NBA season with a new head coach in Doc Rivers, the veteran coach made it clear that winning consistently on the road will be a priority for Philly this season.

So far, the Sixers are in good shape. As expected, they've been dominant at home as they've collected an 11-2 record while playing at the Wells Fargo Center so far this year. On the road, they went into the first of a four-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings with a winning record of 6-5.

Kicking off the four-game stint out West with a win against the Kings was no easy feat for the Sixers. Heading into the matchup, Sacramento was on a hot streak as they won four of their last five matchups. That didn't stop the Sixers from getting the job done and improving their status as the Eastern Conference's top team, though.

With a 119-111 victory, the Sixers improved to 18-7 on the year and started their trip on a positive note with a win in a game they might've lost just a season ago. After the matchup, Ben Simmons explained the difference between this year's squad and last year's 76ers.

"I think it's just the mentality we have, the guys we have, and the group we have this year," Simmons explained. "We know we can win games. We have that positivity of winning games even if we're down ten points going into the half, whatever the case is. We know what games we need to win and every game is important to us. So, we have to have that mentality throughout the whole season to the playoffs."

There's a lot of basketball left to be played this year, but the Sixers seem to be on the right path to correcting last year's mistakes and becoming the team they were expected to be in 2019-2020. It won't be easy to come out of the next three games with a win -- but Philly has proven already this season that winning three in a row away from home is possible. They'll try and make it four over this week.

