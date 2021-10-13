Simmons Takes Physical for Sixers, Briefly Met With Team Officials

The Philadelphia 76ers were gearing up for their third preseason matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday afternoon when Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Ben Simmons' agent Rich Paul has been in constant contact with team officials as of late. Per Wojnarowski, a potential return to the team was becoming an option for Simmons.

Hours later, the three-time All-Star guard reportedly showed up to the Wells Fargo Center before the 76ers tipped off against the Nets to submit his first of many COVID-19 tests before re-joining the team.

On Tuesday, reports indicated that Simmons was at the 76ers practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. According to Ramonda Shelburne of ESPN, the disgruntled guard took his required physical for the team. Now, he has to wait a few days before receiving clearance to return to the team due to health and safety protocol.

In addition to submitting several COVID-19 tests and taking a physical, Simmons also met with Philly's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, and the General Manager, Elton Brand. According to Shelburne, the meeting was described as "brief."

The last time Simmons met with Brand and Morey was back in August. That's when Morey, Brand, Josh Harris, and Doc Rivers went out to Los Angeles in an attempt to convince Simmons to return to the Sixers for the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Unfortunately, the meeting didn't go as planned. Not only did Simmons still desire a trade to another team, but he also made it clear he wouldn't show up for training camp. At this point, the 76ers have a couple of weeks worth of practices in the bag along with three preseason games, and Simmons has to reunite with his teammates.

While there is still a possibility Simmons gets traded later on, it seems the 76ers aren't close to finding a deal anytime soon. It would be in Simmons' best interest to suit up and play for the Sixers again to drive up his value, but it remains unclear whether Simmons plans to play again or not.

