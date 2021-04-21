Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris Questionable for Sixers vs. Suns on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers standout forward Tobias Harris hasn't played in a week at this point. Last Wednesday, the borderline All-Star made it out on the floor to face the Brooklyn Nets and had himself a stellar outing before getting pulled off the floor late in the game as he was spotted liming by his head coach, Doc Rivers.

Following the matchup, Rivers downplayed Harris' setback and mentioned that he only pulled him out of the game because he thought the Sixers could wrap it up with a win without Harris. The veteran forward also confirmed that he isn't dealing with anything serious. He's just got achiness in his knee.

Well, the knee ache kept him out of Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers as well as Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Before facing the Warriors on Monday, Rivers once again assured everybody that Harris' setback isn't anything to be worried about.

"It's not load maintenance, and we're not concerned either," Rivers said in regards to Harris. "It'll get better. It's getting better. We're just very cautious, especially with him. I'm not concerned. It's not load management, it's definitely the knee, and I'm just going to let it get right."

Letting it "get right" could require Harris to miss another matchup. Going into Wednesday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the Sixers listed Harris as questionable once again. And while the 76ers' injury report looks a lot better on Wednesday than it did on Monday, Harris still isn't alone.

In addition to Harris, Ben Simmons is also questionable once again going into the matchup. Simmons, who isn't dealing with an injury of any sort, felt under the weather on Monday morning. Therefore, the team listed him as questionable with a non-COVID illness ahead of Monday's game. As we know now, Simmons didn't play, and there's a possibility he could miss the Suns matchup too.

The Sixers and the Suns will tip off at 7:00 PM EST. on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.