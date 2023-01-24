Bengals Star Ja’Marr Chase Pays Tribute to 76ers' James Harden

The second week of the 2023 NFL Playoffs is in the bag. Over the weekend, the final eight teams left battled it out in the Divisional Round. On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs took out the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Philadelphia Eagles put away the New York Giants with ease.

Then on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals took care of business against the Buffalo Bills while the San Francisco 49ers took out the Dallas Cowboys. Amid the first game on the Sunday slate, Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase scored a touchdown and celebrated with the famous Griddy dance, but with a twist.

After hitting the dance that became popular in the NFL over the last season, Chase threw his own little spin to it in the end, simulating the movement of a step-back three-point shot. After the game, Chase’s teammate and fellow receiver Tee Higgins credited Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden for the inspiration.

“The [James Harden] step back.”

Not long after, Harden responded to the shoutout with some praise for the Bengals duo.

Throughout the years, Harden has established himself as one of the best offensive scorers the NBA has ever seen. Although he could score all over the floor, Harden made a name for himself with his step-back three-point shot.

While he doesn’t pull out the move as frequently as he once did with the Houston Rockets, Harden still has the trick up his sleeve every now and then.

