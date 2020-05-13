All76ers
Best of SI: 1994 Teen Gives Advice on How to Guard Michael Jordan

Imagine going to your local gym to shoot some hoops and having Michael Jordan show up. During Jordan’s first retirement, that happened on a regular basis at a gym in downtown Chicago. Jordan, before he went off to play baseball, would join pickup games at the Athletic Club at Illinois Center multiple times per week.

In the pre-smartphone era, video of these games is hard to come by. A Bulls fan and podcaster named Adam Howes uploaded a Bulls pregame show segment to Twitter on Monday night, showing Jordan towering over a few gym rats as a crowd gathered. 

(Howe called the video “RARE,” and that really does seem to be the case. I tried several different search terms to find it on YouTube and all I dug up was a video uploaded two weeks ago that has about 100 views.)

The camera crew on the scene interviewed a couple of players in the game to get their thoughts on playing with a legend. One guy estimated that Jordan was only giving “about 30%” effort and could go back to the NBA “tomorrow.”

Another participant wasn’t so impressed. A guy named Aaron Watkins, who looked about 15 years old, said he knew just how to guard Jordan.

“Michael’s weakness is his shot,” Watkins said. “You just keep him around the perimeter, and when he does this move right here—palm the ball, bring it around—just don’t fall for that. Just wait for him to shoot, run up there, get the rebound, throw up some kind of lucky shot and you win.”

Best of SI: Revisiting SI's 'Young, Gifted, and Homeless' Cover Story

Six years out, our writer reconnects with an SI cover man who lent his face to the plight of the homeless athlete. We're happy to report: His story is a light in the darkness. And it starts halfway around the globe.

Should Philadelphia 76ers Give the Current Roster Another Shot?

The Philadelphia 76ers have some tough decisions to make regarding its current squad.

Justin Grasso

NBAPA Surveying 76ers, Other NBA Players to See if They Want to Continue Season

Do Philadelphia 76ers players want to continue the season? According to a report, the NBAPA is surveying players to find out.

Justin Grasso

Where were you when Kawhi hit The Shot?

Justin Grasso

76ers Fans React to Kawhi Leonard's Shot on Social Media a Year Later

A year ago, Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard hit a buzzer-beater shot in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. A year later, 76ers fans are still upset.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Other 76ers Connect With Fans in a Heartwarming Video

The Philadelphia 76ers recently offered young fans an opportunity to hear from Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Josh Richardson, and Mike Scott in a heartfelt video.

Justin Grasso

Revisiting Kawhi Leonard's Dagger Against 76ers a Year Later

On this day last year, Kawhi Leonard knocked down the Game 7 dagger to eliminate the Philadelphia 76ers from the 2019 NBA Playoffs .

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Jordan and Baseball Should Have Made Sense Together

Michael Jordan believed he could play baseball. Baseball didn't believe Michael Jordan could play baseball.

Best of SI: Michael Jordan Reflects on His Harsh Leadership Style

n Monday’s Hot Clicks: Michael Jordan explains why he was so tough onhis teammates, Gary Payton overestimates his defense and more.

Al Horford Had Ties to Philadelphia Before Joining 76ers in 2019

Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford was actually quite familiar with the City of Brotherly Love far before he signed with the Sixers.

Justin Grasso