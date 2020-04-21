All76ers
Top Stories
News

Best of SI: DeAndre Hopkins Talks Past With Texans, Future With Cardinals

Justin Grasso

As the Texans shot to a 24–0 lead over the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff Round, wideout DeAndre Hopkins stalked the sideline. Do not get complacent, he warned teammates, knowing that Patrick Mahomes would continue to sling passes, that Kansas City entered the game as Super Bowl favorites.

Then, a football apocalypse. The wild scores, the wilder bounces, the disastrous fourth-down playcall, the countless “this game is drunk” tweets and, of course, the Chiefs’ epic comeback. But that’s not what Hopkins will remember about that afternoon. He’ll remember the shot he took to the midsection in the second quarter, the one that took his breath away, that required X-rays at halftime, that tore cartilage in his ribs. He’ll remember jogging back on the field, only to dislocate his right index finger early into the third quarter. “I didn’t care,” Hopkins says. “I popped it right back into place and kept going.” His final tally: nine receptions, 118 yards and two injuries for a man who describes himself as both the toughest player—having missed only two games, both meaningless regular-season finales, in seven seasons—and the best receiver in the NFL.

Despite the gut-wrenching loss, last season seemed to mark more of a beginning for Houston than an end. In his third year, Deshaun Watson had solidified himself as a franchise quarterback, developing a telepathic connection with his favorite target and fellow Clemson alum. 

Click Here to read the rest of "DeAndre Hopkins Will Define Himself and His Future," for FREE at Sports Illustrated!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former NBA Star Tracy McGrady in Favor of Cancelling 2019-20 Season

Former NBA star Tracy McGrady recently offered his opinion on what he thinks the NBA should due as the COVID-19 pandemic affects the season.

Justin Grasso

Lakers' LeBron James Has Heavy Praise for 76ers' Ben Simmons

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has talked up 76ers' All-Star Ben Simmons before. Once again, the future Hall of Famer has come to Simmons' defense.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ben Simmons: "I Feel Like I Want to Take Threes Now"

Before, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons was hesitant to shoot threes. However, he recently mentioned he's ready to step outside of his comfort zone.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Expect Ben Simmons to Heal Up for NBA's Return

The Philadelphia 76ers believe that if and when the NBA season resumes, Ben Simmons will be healthy enough to play.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris Urges NBA Fans to Stop Debating After Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance'

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris wants NBA fans to just appreciate Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' Documentary and stop debating all the time.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Pittman Jr. and the Coronavirus Draft

He's got NFL genes. NFL skills. An NFL body. But no one—not even a star in this epic draft class of pass catchers—is immune to the massive change brought on by an epidemic. His upside down world is everyone's upside down world. His draft experience is every prospect's experience.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Go 'All In' For Michael Rubin's Challenge

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Allen Iverson Joined Michael Rubin's 'All In' Challenge last week. Now, the Philadelphia 76ers are getting involved as an organization.

Justin Grasso

Furkan Korkmaz Couldn't Believe 76ers Wanted Him Back Last Summer

Philadelphia 76ers reserve Furkan Korkmaz felt for sure he wouldn't be back with the team that drafted him in 2020. So he couldn't believe it when the Sixers came calling last summer.

Justin Grasso

NBA Won't Make Same Mistake With COVID-19 Testing Before Returning

The NBA needs large-scale COVID-19 testing in order to return this season. However, the league won't make the same mistake this time around.

Justin Grasso

Despite Signing With Pelicans, JJ Redick, 76ers Had Mutual Interest

Although he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans last offseason, JJ Redick did have interest in finishing his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso