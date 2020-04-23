All76ers
Best of SI: On the Front Line of the Virtual NFL Draft

Justin Grasso

The IT team wears blue or white masks and latex gloves upon arrival at the Snead house last Saturday afternoon. As they begin the most unusual draft set up in NFL history, they pass underneath a framed picture hanging in the kitchen, the one that shows two hands locked in an embrace and says “hug more often.” Kara Snead gifted that print to her husband, Les, the Rams’ general manager and a notorious antihugger, even before COVID-19 turned the elbow bump into a fashionable greeting. “I had it right the whole time,” he deadpans.

The masks, the gloves, the physical contact jokes—all speak to the unusual circumstances all NFL teams must confront for the league’s annual draft to take place as scheduled on Thursday through Saturday. For the first time ever, GMs will be separated from their coaches and top lieutenants, and they will make their picks remotely, from their homes—in Snead’s case, a 2,400-square-foot ranch-style abode in Malibu.

As a middle schooler growing up in Alabama, Snead used to beg his mother, Pam, to let him skip school during the draft. He would pretend to be the general manager of his favorite team, the Rams, and he would make his “picks” near his childhood bedroom. This is kind of like that, except he’s now the actual Rams GM.

Starting tonight, Snead will draft from a converted guest room, bringing his career arc full circle. Seriously. Quick scouting report: 12 feet by 9 feet, four bunk beds affixed to the wall, letter jackets hanging in the closet and pool out back should Snead want to partake in a celebratory dip.

Click Here to read the rest of "Old Bunk Beds, Troublesome Kitchen Cabinets and Squawking Parrots: On the Front Line of the Virtual Draft," for FREE at Sports Illustrated!

Comments

