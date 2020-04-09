All76ers
Top Stories
News

Best of SI: Obscure Honors From the 2019-20 NBA Season

Justin Grasso

The NBA’s coronavirus suspension has put a slate of on-court conversations on hold, including those surrounding the end-of-year awards races. LeBron James was trying to chase down Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP, while Zion Williamson led a desperate charge at Ja Morant for Rookie of the Year. Both the Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year battles are filled with impressive candidates, with Toronto in position to steal both awards. If the world wasn’t in the midst of a pandemic, the end of the regular season would have provided great drama. A thrilling playoffs awaited.

We could still have a return to play for the 2019-20 season, but if we don’t get any more games, it’s time to hand out some hardware. Let’s dive into some end-of-season honors with The Crossover’s 2019-20 Alternative Awards.

Leap of the Year – Jayson Tatum, Celtics

The third-year forward is unlikely to win Most Improved Player, but Jayson Tatum’s leap for enticing scorer to near-superstar has been one of the key developments of the 2019-20 season. The Celtics stalled out in round two last year as Tatum and Jaylen Brown regressed, and swapping Kyrie Irving for Kemba Walker provided no guarantee of a return to the Eastern Conference finals. But with Tatum ascending to All-NBA status, the Celtics are now arguably the best threat to the Bucks in the East.

Tatum is shooting a hair under 40% from three this season, an impressive number considering his significant increase in attempts. But it isn’t just the percentages that separate this year’s Tatum from the 2018-19 version. Tatum’s free-throw rate has seen a solid uptick in 2019-20. 37.7% of his shot attempts are three pointers, up from 30% last season. The Duke product is an effortless scorer off the bounce, and his mid-range game is elite. There’s no need to eliminate that from his game. But Tatum has found a happy medium between comfort and efficiency.

Click Here to see the rest of Michael Shapiro's "NBA Alternative Awards" for FREE at Sports Illustrated! 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN Announces HORSE Competitors, 76ers Not Involved

ESPN has recently announced the competitors for their HORSE competition. Unfortunately for Philly fans, no 76ers will be involved.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Michael Rubin Helped Donate Masks to Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia 76ers Limited Partner Michael Rubin recently helped donate 5,000 masks to the Philadelphia Police Department on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Coronavirus Has College Football's 2020 Season In Jeopardy

As coronavirus threatens the college football season, administrators and experts explain the options and why the current NCAA system could hang in the balance

Justin Grasso

Chris Paul, Trae Young Emerge as Competitors for NBA's Game of HORSE

Chris Paul, Trae Young, and Zach LaVine have been added as competitors for NBA's game of HORSE.

Justin Grasso

Chicago Bulls Interviewed Former 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo Wednesday

As they search for a new VP of Basketball Operations, the Chicago Bulls have made a consideration to former Philadelphia 76ers General Manager, Bryan Colangelo.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Shake Milton Announces Donation to Help Feed Frontline Workers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton spoke out for the first time since it has been announced he will help donate meals to frontline workers in Philly.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Shake Milton Donates Meals to Philly Healthcare Workers

Sixers second-year guard Shake Milton has recently donated vegan meals to Philly healthcare workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Stuck in Bahamas

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Jay Cutler is stuck in paradise, Dana White’s crazy UFC plan and more.

Justin Grasso

How Are Sixers Staying in Shape? Matisse Thybulle Reveals His Routine

The Sixers cannot practice at their team's facility at the moment. So what is the team doing to remain in shape? Matisse Thybulle reveals his daily routine.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Makes Quarantine Predictions

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle recently predicted which teammates of his are handling the quarantine the best, and which are handling it poorly.

Justin Grasso