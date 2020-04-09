All76ers
Top Stories
News

Best of SI: Masters and COVID-19, Love and Loss at Augusta

Justin Grasso

Daniel Hall Jr. started dying right before the resurrection. It was a Wednesday, the day before the 2019 Masters, and what seemed at first like vertigo turned out to be a massive stroke. He was whisked to an Augusta, Ga., hospital, and that is where the passionate golf fan would stay all week—unresponsive, unaware and unable to sit with his two sons and watch the breathtaking comeback of Tiger Woods.

The boys watched without him, even when they were with him. Only one family member was allowed in the intensive-care unit at a time, so Chris, then 29, and Nick, 25, took turns in the room, along with their mother, Angela. They spoke to Daniel—“kind of like a ‘hope he can hear you’ thing,” says Nick. “You can talk, obviously. But you’re not looking for a response.”

Golf was on TV all day. The Masters, a preview show, highlights, whatever. It seems incongruous, a sporting event on the screen and their 60-year-old dad dying next to them. You could understand why they would turn off the golf. But they did not turn it off. Even when one of them was back at their home, the golf was on.

You hear stories about fathers and sons who can connect only through sports. This is not one of those stories. At the time, Nick Hall was happily living with his parents while he attended grad school; Chris called his dad every night. Sport was not the language the Halls needed; sport was the language they loved. Their conversations were peppered with talk about South Carolina football, basketball and, especially, golf. Their story from last April is America’s story today: a smoke cloud of death, so overwhelming that you feel like sports shouldn’t matter at all. And then you realize they do.

Click Here to read the rest of "Masters and the Universe," for FREE at Sports Illustrated! 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Hard Did Sam Hinkie Try to Win Over Kristaps Porzingis in 2015?

Sam Hinkie and the 76ers were in a position to draft Kristaps Porzingis in 2015. Unfortunately, Porzingis wanted nothing to do with the Sixers, no matter how hard Hinkie tried.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Obscure Honors From the 2019-20 NBA Season

Michael Shaprio hands out hardware for biggest leap, best trade deadline addition, best reclamation project, and more

Justin Grasso

ESPN Announces HORSE Competitors, 76ers Not Involved

ESPN has recently announced the competitors for their HORSE competition. Unfortunately for Philly fans, no 76ers will be involved.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Michael Rubin Helped Donate Masks to Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia 76ers Limited Partner Michael Rubin recently helped donate 5,000 masks to the Philadelphia Police Department on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Coronavirus Has College Football's 2020 Season In Jeopardy

As coronavirus threatens the college football season, administrators and experts explain the options and why the current NCAA system could hang in the balance

Justin Grasso

Chris Paul, Trae Young Emerge as Competitors for NBA's Game of HORSE

Chris Paul, Trae Young, and Zach LaVine have been added as competitors for NBA's game of HORSE.

Justin Grasso

Chicago Bulls Interviewed Former 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo Wednesday

As they search for a new VP of Basketball Operations, the Chicago Bulls have made a consideration to former Philadelphia 76ers General Manager, Bryan Colangelo.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Shake Milton Announces Donation to Help Feed Frontline Workers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton spoke out for the first time since it has been announced he will help donate meals to frontline workers in Philly.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Shake Milton Donates Meals to Philly Healthcare Workers

Sixers second-year guard Shake Milton has recently donated vegan meals to Philly healthcare workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Stuck in Bahamas

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Jay Cutler is stuck in paradise, Dana White’s crazy UFC plan and more.

Justin Grasso