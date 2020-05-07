Best of SI: Michael Jordan Had Special Arrangement to Shop for Groceries

All76ers
Michael Jordan Had Special Arrangement to Shop for Groceries



In the late ’80s, Michael Jordan could do anything on the basketball court. But his on-court wizardry made it impossible to have the normal off-court life of a guy in his mid-20s. There were perks, of course, like tables at the hottest restaurants in Chicago and police escorts to the airport, but also drawbacks. Jordan, for example, couldn’t go to the grocery store without being mobbed.

Several of Jordan’s teammates told The Undefeated’s Jerry Bembry what it was like to be around MJ every day. Brad Sellers, who joined the Bulls in Jordan’s third NBA season, witnessed Jordan’s evolution into a true superstar. Sellers wondered how a guy like that could run his errands, so he asked Mike. 

“You saw MJ doing laundry in the first few episodes and that was him back then, the country side of him, just living like a regular dude,” Sellers said. “But he just got bigger and bigger in basketball and to a point where he couldn’t go out. I remember saying to him one day, ‘Hey, M, how do you eat?’ …

“He told me he would call Jewel-Osco [a grocery chain] about 15 minutes before they closed, and let them know he was coming in,” Sellers said. “They would stay open later to let him shop.”

Jordan would generously tip the staff for staying past work hours.

“He wasn’t making no $30 million a year; I’m sure at that time he was making less than a million,” Sellers said. “But it was a lot of money at the time and he made sure that he took care of people.”

76ers GM Elton Brand Says It's 'Too Early to Speculate' on NBA's Return

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand has been in direct contact with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver lately. From what he's gathered after numerous meetings, Brand reiterates it's too early to tell when the NBA will return.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Deni Avdija Hopes to Be Israel's First NBA Star

Despite his youth, Deni Avdija is already one of the most famous athletes in his hoops-crazed homeland. But can he make a name for himself in the NBA?



Does 76ers Center Joel Embiid 'Hate' NBA Legend Charles Barkley?

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has had his fair share of battles with NBA legend Charles Barkley.

Justin Grasso

76ers Legend Allen Iverson Once Left Practice to Eat Taco Bell

Philadelphia 76ers Hall of Famer Allen Iverson wasn't a big fan of practicing. In fact, he disappeared in the middle of a session one time to eat some Taco Bell.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ben Simmons Pranks His Mother After Being Told He Cannot Cook

Once Ben Simmons was accused of not being able to cook by his mother, the 76ers guard decided to prank her on camera.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Christmas Day Startup Being Discussed for Next Season

The status of the NBA's current season is still in question. However, the league is rumored to be discussing a potential Christmas Day startup for the 2020-21 season.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Jordan or LeBron James, Who Faced Better Competition?

The Last Dance has renewed the GOAT debate, Michael Jordan vs LeBron James. But which GOAT faced better competition: Jordan or LeBron?



Best of SI: Dana White Will Restart Sports by Hosting UFC Events on 'Fight Island'

The head of the UFC is ready to roll, with a full slate of fights, starting Saturday, and a house DJ, but no fans.



Philadelphia 76ers Preparing for a Potential Playoff Series vs. Boston Celtics

If the NBA Playoffs were to start today, the Philadelphia 76ers would play the Boston Celtics. Therefore, Brett Brown and the Sixers are making sure they're ready for it.

Justin Grasso

76ers GM Elton Brand 'Optimistic' About Ben Simmons' Recovery

76ers General Manager Elton Brand mentioned on Tuesday that he's 'optimistic' about Ben Simmons' injury recovery.

Justin Grasso