All76ers
Top Stories
News

Best of SI: Michael Pittman Jr. and the Coronavirus Draft

Justin Grasso

Other than idly tossing a football to himself in self-isolation at his Santa Ana, Calif., apartment—up, down, up, down—Michael Pittman Jr. hasn’t caught a single pass since the middle of March. Were this any other year, perhaps such news would raise eyebrows in NFL front offices, especially entering the upcoming draft, where the USC wideout is considered a mid-second-round candidate. Then again, this is a year like no other.

It’s not that Pittman, 22, is injured. He still trains daily at a public park, darting through cones and running routes under the socially distanced supervision of former NFL receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh. That element of his predraft routine has continued largely uninterrupted, excepting one recent afternoon when the police paid a visit. But, whereas he was once hauling in spirals from the likes of Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and presumptive No. 1 pick Joe Burrow at these workouts, Pittman hasn’t even seen those quarterbacks in nearly a month; he’s relegated, instead, to tracking invisible passes into his palms to avoid the potential health risk of catching real ones.

“The last time I touched a football from another person?” says Pittman, sounding almost wistful at the notion. “It’s been a while. Definitely, definitely weird.”

This warped reality is a tiny issue in today’s grand scheme, yet it’s one that every NFL prospect must navigate. Pro days and team visits have been canceled on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, replaced by hastily filmed workout footage and Zoom chats. The draft itself will be an all-remote affair, as GMs enter their selections from virtual war rooms and commissioner Roger Goodell announces them from his Westchester, N.Y., lair. As for minicamps, rookie symposiums and the rest of the standard offseason calendar—who knows?

Click Here to read the rest of "Michael Pittman Jr. Can't Catch a Pass," for FREE at Sports Illustrated! 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia 76ers Go 'All In' For Michael Rubin's Challenge

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Allen Iverson Joined Michael Rubin's 'All In' Challenge last week. Now, the Philadelphia 76ers are getting involved as an organization.

Justin Grasso

Furkan Korkmaz Couldn't Believe 76ers Wanted Him Back Last Summer

Philadelphia 76ers reserve Furkan Korkmaz felt for sure he wouldn't be back with the team that drafted him in 2020. So he couldn't believe it when the Sixers came calling last summer.

Justin Grasso

NBA Won't Make Same Mistake With COVID-19 Testing Before Returning

The NBA needs large-scale COVID-19 testing in order to return this season. However, the league won't make the same mistake this time around.

Justin Grasso

Despite Signing With Pelicans, JJ Redick, 76ers Had Mutual Interest

Although he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans last offseason, JJ Redick did have interest in finishing his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Michael Rubin Celebrates Early Success of 'All In' Challenge

Philadelphia 76ers Partner Michael Rubin recently celebrated the success of his virtual charity, the 'All In' challenge.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris is Keeping a Quarantine Beard

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Tobias Harris recently said he refuses to shave his beard or get a haircut until the NBA returns to action.

Justin Grasso

JJ Redick Doesn't Believe Brett Brown is a Problem for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown has taken on a lot of criticism lately. However, former Sixer JJ Redick recently defended his old coach.

Justin Grasso

Where Could 76ers Finish the Season? NBA's 'Bubble-City' Far From Decided

The NBA has had discussions about wrapping up the season in a 'Bubble-City.' However, the idea and rumored locations are far from decided.

Justin Grasso

76ers: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Refuses to Rule Out Anything

Will the 76ers return to the court to resume the season? NBA Commissioner Adam Silver truly won't rule anything out.

Justin Grasso

NBA, NBAPA Agree on 25% Pay Reduction for Players

Justin Grasso