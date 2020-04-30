All76ers
Top Stories
News

Best of SI: MLB Draft Hopeful Overcomes Unknown Concussion to Keep Playing

SI Wire

The renowned specialist in Nashville held the tests results on the 21-year-old college third baseman seated in front of him. The patient’s mother sat next to her son. The doctor ruled out any structural abnormality of the eyes. He could diagnose only one reason why this otherwise healthy young athlete suddenly was losing his vision.

“There is this very, very rare condition called visual snow syndrome,” the doctor said. He opened a reference book to the pages describing the condition. “All these symptoms match up with what you’ve been experiencing.”

The next words out of the doctor’s mouth would change the young man’s life.

“I’m sorry. There is no cure.”

Sometime this summer Major League Baseball will conduct an ad hoc version of its amateur draft. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, which halted all baseball since mid-March, it may be shortened from its usual 40 rounds to between five and 10 rounds.

Players under consideration by major league teams include the usual assortment of comeback stories, such as pitchers recovered from Tommy John surgery or position players coming back from broken bones, torn hamstrings or poor seasons.

Few if any of the comeback stories will have covered as trying a physical and emotional arc as the one of Michael Neustifter of North Greenville University in Tigerville, S.C.

“That was a real blow after leaving that doctor,” he says. “I thought I played my last baseball game. I could probably live a somewhat normal life with what I had. Unfortunately, I play a game where the eyes are probably the most important tool.”

Click Here to read the rest of "The Lost-and-Found Story of Michael Neustifter," for FREE at Sports Illustrated!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers' LeBron James Denies Report of NBA Execs, Agents Calling for Cancellation

A report surfaced on Thursday claiming that NBA executives and agents are calling for the 2019-2020 season to be canceled. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James states that's simply not true.

Justin Grasso

Bulls Reportedly Considering 76ers' Ime Udoka as Jim Boylen's Replacement

The Chicago Bulls aren't done rebuilding just yet. After filling to top executive and GM positions, Chicago could look to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ime Udoka as a potential replacement for Jim Boylen.

Justin Grasso

Josh Richardson Reflects on his Biggest Learning Experience With 76ers

Josh Richardson hasn't been with the Philadelphia 76ers for long -- but the veteran guard has learned a lot during his first season with the team.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Will Consider Disney World as Potential Bubble City

Will the Philadelphia 76ers continue the 2019-2020 season in a bubble city? Apparently, the NBA could continue to season in at Disney World.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Simone Biles and Other Elite Athletes Face the Pandemic

Experts say that, for elite athletes, losing a sport can be like losing a loved one. The pandemic has hit elite athletes in different ways—Simone Biles, Kevin Love and others shared how they're coping.

SI Wire

Philadelphia 76ers Land Another Texas Tech Guard in 2020 NBA Mock Draft

Recently, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie put together a post-early entry 2020 NBA Mock Draft where the Philadelphia 76ers snag another Texas Tech product in the first round.

Justin Grasso

NBA Draft: 76ers' Selection of Jahlil Okafor in 2015 Considered a Top Bust

When the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jahlil Okafor third in the 2015 NBA Draft, they didn't know they were getting a top bust of the 2010's.

Justin Grasso

Former NBA Coach Uses Jordan, LeBron to Defend Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

Former NBA coach P.J. Carlesimo recently used Michael Jordan and LeBron James as an example to defend 76ers' Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: A Fascinating Story of "Murph the Surf"

Jack Roland Murphy first gained infamy in the 1960’s for his surfing prowess but that quickly turned into a life of crime. In an attempt to make more money he began working with some bandits in South Florida.

SI Wire

NBA G League Picks Up Another Top High School Prospect in Daishen Nix

The NBA G League has acquired multiple top high school prospects lately. Five-star recruit Daishen Nix becomes the latest.

Justin Grasso