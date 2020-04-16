All76ers
Best of SI: Why NFL Draft Season Is Ripe to Be Hacked

Justin Grasso

Depending on how you look at it, next week’s first-ever virtual NFL draft is either a much-needed distraction from the daily misery of pandemic news or a needless distraction at a time when we should be reassessing our priorities. Either way, regardless of gripes from GMs and those nerds in the media, it’s happening. On Thursday night, Roger Goodell, from a bunker in Westchester County, will officially put the Bengals on the clock.

To get to this point, the league and its teams have scrambled to build a virtual draft infrastructure, just as they’ve done all draft season to keep team personnel connected under stay-at-home guidelines. The scale and ambition of the operation is impressive. The league should be lauded for the fundraising aspect and for mandating that, throughout the draft, all team execs and coaches—regardless of their state and local ordinances—stay in their separate homes (unlike a certain quarterback in Dallas), emphasizing the importance of social distancing.

But as the pandemic has made videoconferencing and virtual connectivity an absolute necessity in all walks of life, hackers have taken advantage; schools and churches have been hacked. Now consider the combination of 1) a billion-dollar corporation 2) an unprecedented undertaking and 3) a cast of thousands of less-than-tech-savvy users. Altogether, it means the NFL will, almost undoubtedly, be targeted.

“Imagine my goal is to hack a team" says Patrick Wardle, a former NSA hacker and now principal security researcher at Jamf, an Apple device management solution. "There’s now a whole new remotely accessible system that was put together quite rapidly, which handles a lot of sensitive information. To me, that's an intriguing new attack surface."

Click Here to read the rest of "Zoom-Bombs, Bad Passwords, and a Big Target: Why NFL Draft Season Is Ripe to Be Hacked," for FREE at Sports Illustrated!

Drake Trolls 76ers' Michael Rubin After Joining 'All In' Challenge

Musical artist Drake, who is a Toronto Raptors superfan recently trolled 76ers' Limited Partner Michael Rubin shortly after joining the 'All In' challenge.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: A Look Inside LeBron James' Hollywood Revival

In a season filled with upheaval, LeBron James has taken on a new position with new running mates in a quest to give LA its most meaningful title. But will he get the chance to see it through?

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Trevor Booker Announces Retirement from NBA

Former Philadelphia 76ers forward Trevor Booker has announced his retirement from the NBA.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Michael Rubin's 'All In' Challenge Gains Tons of Traction

Philadelphia 76ers limited partner Michael Rubin launched the 'All In' challenge on Tuesday. Since the announcement, the charity has gained tons of traction.

Justin Grasso

NBA: President Trump Will Include Adam Silver, Mark Cuban in 'Reopening America'

President Trump wants to include NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on his plans to reopen America.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: With COVID-19, No Basketball in NYC

What happens when the good of the people pushes up against love of the game? In New York City, where street ball breathes life into the darkest corners, hoops are coming down to save lives. This is what the game looks like on pause, halted by the coronavirus

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ben Simmons, Michael Rubin Partake in 'All In' Challenge

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Sixers' Limited Partner Michael Rubin have joined the 'All In' Challenge.

Justin Grasso

Bulls Will Interview 76ers' Marc Eversley for GM Position

The Chicago Bulls have been granted permission to interview Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Player Personnel, Marc Eversley for their General Manager position.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Furkan Korkmaz Attempts Drake's 'Toosie Slide'

Philadelphia 76ers reserve guard Furkan Korkmaz recently took a stab at Drake's 'Toosie Slide' dance.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Former NBA Player Royce White Takes on MMA

Once star basketball prospect Royce White's NBA career fizzled out after about 6 games, but he's moving from the court to the octagon to begin a career in MMA. Jon Wertheim explains how White is not only preparing to battle foes in the cage, but also the anxiety that he says got him blackballed from the NBA.

Justin Grasso