All76ers
Top Stories
News

Best of SI: Looking Back at Opening Day of the First Modern Olympics

Justin Grasso

On the evening of May 29, 1901, Sumner Paine entered his Chestnut Street apartment in Boston’s tony Beacon Hill neighborhood and found, to his considerable consternation, that his wife, Salome, was not alone. She was in her bedroom in the company of Peter F. Damm, a musician ostensibly on the premises to give a violin lesson to seven-year-old Elsie, who was asleep in the next room.

Newspapers later noted that Damm was “without a coat, waistcoat and collar” (though subsequent reports generally mentioned just the absence of his coat, presumably for decorum’s sake). Damm would explain his presence in the bedroom and his lack of gentlemanly attire by saying he was looking at an opera Mrs. Paine had written and, because of an open grate, the room had become unbearably stuffy.

Whatever story he told in the moment didn’t fly. Paine, enraged, squeezed off four shots from a .32 caliber revolver as Damm hightailed it down Walnut Street and across the Common, leaving his coat and hat behind. This being 1901, though, a hatless man outdoors raised suspicion. As one paper noted, the “spectacle of the peculiarly garbed runner speeding it across the turf caused a policeman to halt Damm for an interview.” Damm (whose head narrowly avoided Paine’s bullets) did his best to explain himself. Paine was arrested and charged with assault.

Two months later, a grand jury refused to indict, based on one simple consideration: Had Paine truly meant to do harm, Damm would have been dead, for Paine was a noted marksman—as evidenced by the two shooting medals he’d been awarded at the first modern Olympic Games, five years earlier in Athens.

This is a preview of SI's Daily Cover Story for Monday. Click here to read the rest of "Accidental Olympians" for FREE at Sports Illustrated! 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers' Ben Simmons Entertained Devin Booker to Philly Talk

Sixers All-Star guard Ben Simmons recently entertained Devin Booker trade talk while streaming on Twitch.

Justin Grasso

76ers: 2 Interesting Tidbits Learned About Allen Iverson Recently

Lately, some interesting stories about former 76ers guard Allen Iverson have surfaced the web.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson, Russell Westbrook Among HORSE Candidates

With ESPN planning to televise a game of HORSE soon, the NBA has yet to release which 'high-profile' candidates could be involved. Apparently, Zion Williamson and Russell Westrbook are among those who may be involved.

Justin Grasso

What's the Biggest Concern for Philadelphia 76ers?

Bleacher Report recently noted the biggest concern for all NBA teams. What was said about the Philadelphia 76ers?

Justin Grasso

Stephen A. Smith Spoiled Allen Iverson-Tracy McGrady Combo on Sixers

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith recently admitted that his reporting on the Sixers trading for Tracy McGrady in 1999 gave the Raptors cold feet.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Glenn Robinson III Has NBA Free Agency on His Mind

Glenn Robinson III's future with the Sixers is uncertain. While he admits he was getting comfortable with the team before the suspension, NBA Free Agency is still on his mind.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: 3 Players NBA Should Consider for ESPN's HORSE Game

The NBA plans to broadcast a game of HORSE between quarantined players. If they consider any Philadelphia 76ers, there are three who would make the game quite interesting.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Mike Leach Will Have to Pay for a Controversial Tweet

College football coach Mike Leach has lost a player due to one of his offensive tweets.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Several 'High-Profile' Players Will Compete in HORSE on ESPN

Hosting a game of HORSE on ESPN will be the NBA's latest attempt at entertaining fans.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Re-Visiting Ben Simmons' Last Press Conference

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons would've been re-evaluated on Wednesday, as his three-week mark was up. Obviously, that won't happen now, but where was Simmons at with his rehab at the time?

Justin Grasso