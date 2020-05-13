Best of SI: Richard Hamilton Was ‘Low-Key Scared’ of Facing Kobe Bryant

To the average observer, Kobe Bryant always looked like the most intimidating player on the court—and it turns out his opponents felt the same way. Former Pistons All-Star Richard Hamilton said Tuesday that he was “low-key scared” when he got on the floor with Kobe. Hamilton, who works for CBS Sports these days, spoke about the network’s ranking of the top 15 players in NBA history and took issue with Bryant coming in at No. 10.

Yes, we’re at the point in the sports shutdown where outlets are posting random rankings of NBA players and using them to start arguments, but Hamilton’s comments about Kobe are still interesting.

The numbers actually show that Hamilton didn’t feel comfortable playing against Kobe. In 20 regular season games against Kobe, Rip averaged just 12.8 points per game, compared to a career average of 17.1. In a game in November 2003, Hamilton, who was Detroit’s leading scorer that season, managed just six points in 27 minutes on the floor.

Of course, Hamilton’s Pistons would get the best of Kobe’s Lakers when it mattered most, winning the 2004 NBA Finals in five games. Hamilton averaged 21.4 points per game that series, including a 31-point explosion in an 88–68 Game 3 blowout, but Kobe still made life difficult for him. Check out this highlight reel of Kobe’s 33-point Game 2 performance. Tayshaun Prince got plenty of abuse, too, but Kobe also goaded Hamilton into a technical foul with some pesky defense.

