Best of SI: The Rise and Disappearance of the 2019 Kentucky Derby Champ

When Larry Roth returned to his Long Island home last May, from Louisville, he unpacked a pair of muddy boots and declared he would never clean them again. He and his family had bought cheap ponchos and galoshes at a Walmart the night before the Kentucky Derby, bracing for a sloppy Saturday at Churchill Downs. And the rains came as expected, soaking the masses in their finery, rendering the track a gooey mess. “It was a miserable day,” says Roth.

But when the 65-to-1 long shot colt that Roth co-owned, Country House, was named the most controversial winner in the 145-year history of the Derby, that mud took on a magical quality. The dirt-caked boots were going to be Roth’s prized souvenir from a day unlike any other in the annals of America’s greatest horse race.

Then his housekeeper saw them. And made the unilateral decision to wash them. The cherished Churchill soil was gone in an instant. Frustrating but fitting, given what would become of Country House’s career.

After 125 seconds of racing last May 4, then a 22-minute delay for a steward’s ruling that elevated the runner-up colt to first and disqualified Maximum Security, a garland of roses was laid across Country House’s shoulders. Then the winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby all but disappeared.

He’d come up out of nowhere to win the Derby, then promptly returned there. Country House never ran another step. “That was it, his run through the [Churchill] stretch,” says the horse’s trainer, Bill Mott. “But that was a good one.”

Click Here to read the rest of "The Flukish, Fascinating Rise—and Sudden Disappearance—of the 2019 Kentucky Derby Champion," for FREE at Sports Illustrated! 

NBA Advised 76ers and Others Not to Test for COVID-19 on Asymptomatic Players

When the season's suspension started, the NBA encouraged teams to get all players tested. Since then, the league has advised the 76ers and other teams to no longer test players, who are asymptomatic to COVID-19

Justin Grasso

by

Dr No

76ers: NBA Postpones 2020 Draft Lottery & Combine

In today's 76ers news, the NBA has decided to postpone the 2020 Draft Lottery and Combine.

Justin Grasso

Report: Vegas Mayor 'Damaged' Chances of Becoming NBA's Bubble-City

Last week, Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman participated in a controversial interview on CNN, which has reportedly damaged the chances of Vegas becoming NBA's bubble-city.

Justin Grasso

Former 76ers First-Round Pick Mark McNamara Passed Away

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Unsure About Practice Facility Status for May 8th

The NBA will allow select teams to open up their practice facilities on May 8th. The Philadelphia 76ers are unsure if they will qualify or not.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Elton Brand Congratulates Marc Eversley as Bulls Announce New GM

Philadelphia 76ers GM Elton Brand recently congratulated his now former assistant and new Bulls GM, Marc Eversley.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris Shares Story About How Matisse Thybulle is Never Ready

Recently, Tobias Harris revealed that when the Philadelphia 76ers are ready to run out on the court before a game. . . Matisse Thybulle is never prepared.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Saints' Jameis Winston has LASIK Eye Surgery for Blurry Vision

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Jameis Winston gets his eyes fixed.

SI Wire

Best of SI: MLB Draft Hopeful Overcomes Unknown Concussion to Keep Playing

A loss of vision, a misdiagnosis and an injury he never knew about. An MLB Draft hopeful overcomes an unknown concussion in hopes to keep playing.

SI Wire

Lakers' LeBron James Denies Report of NBA Execs, Agents Calling for Cancellation

A report surfaced on Thursday claiming that NBA executives and agents are calling for the 2019-2020 season to be canceled. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James states that's simply not true.

Justin Grasso