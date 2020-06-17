All76ers
Top Stories
News

Best of SI: Saints' Help To Archdiocese on Sexual Abuse Crisis Is More Extensive

SI Wire

Kevin Bourgeois’s phone was ringing. It was a Wednesday in January, three weeks after the Saints’ season had ended, and he was standing in the parking lot outside the team’s headquarters in Metairie, La., wearing a black-and-gold Taysom Hill jersey. Around him, a small group was assembling: One man sported a Drew Brees jersey, another that of LSU’s Joe Burrow.

Bourgeois recognized the number calling. The 53-year-old New Orleans native has been a Saints season-ticket holder for a decade, with seats in a row of the Superdome’s terrace level where he can stand the whole game without blocking anyone. Usually, when he sees the team’s switchboard pop up on his phone, it’s a sales rep asking about renewing his seats. But he knew that wasn’t the reason for this call: The Saints’ top legal counsel wanted a word.

Five days earlier, on Jan. 24, the Associated Press had published a story revealing that the team had performed public relations work for the Archdiocese of New Orleans related to its spiraling sexual abuse crisis. The news sent shockwaves across the deeply Catholic city, which has been rocked over the last two years by ongoing revelations of abuse by clergy members and Church employees.

Now the Saints, the city’s other great devotion, had come to the Church’s aid. A civil suit filed against the archdiocese by a former altar boy in October 2018 had uncovered hundreds of emails that allegedly show executives from the Catholic-named NFL team working with local Church officials on the crisis.

Click Here to read the rest of "How Much Did the Saints Help the Catholic Church on Its Sex Abuse Crisis? More Than They Admitted," for FREE at Sports Illustrated!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Knicks Plan to Interview 76ers Assistant Ime Udoka

The New York Knicks are reportedly interested in interviewing Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka for their head coaching vacancy.

Justin Grasso

Blue Coats' Christ Koumadje Named NBA G League DPOY

Philadelphia 76ers rookie and Delaware Blue Coats center Christ Koumadje has been named the NBA G League's Defensive Player of the Year.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers to Recognize Juneteenth Starting Friday

Starting Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers' Managing Group, HBSE, intend to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Joel Embiid Finally Got His Driver's License

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid announced on Twitter Tuesday that he finally got his driver's license.

Justin Grasso

Where Will Philadelphia 76ers Stay While in Orlando?

The Philadelphia 76ers will fly out to Orlando, Florida next month to continue the rest of the regular season and compete in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Gary Vider Recounts His Memories as an impostor SI Kid Interviewer

Imagine being able to meet and interview your favorite celebrities as a kid for Sports Illustrated, but you don't work for Sports Illustrated, and your dad is just playing the part. That was comedian Gary Vider's childhood.

SI Wire

Report: 76ers Managing Partners Still Interested in Mets Despite Steelers Stake

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer are reportedly still interested in buying MLB's New York Mets even after acquiring a small stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Could See Fewer Minutes When NBA Season Resumes

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown expects Ben Simmons to be available next month when the NBA season resumes -- but will the Sixers' guard see fewer minutes upon his return?

Justin Grasso

Where Does Embiid Rank Among No. 3 Overall Picks in NBA History?

Back in 2014, the Philadelphia 76ers spent the No. 3 overall pick on center, Joel Embiid. Where does that selection rank among other No. 3 overall picks in NBA history?

Justin Grasso

Zhaire Smith Feels Good About 2020 Season With Blue Coats

Philadelphia 76ers first-round pick Zhaire Smith spent a lot time in the G League with the Blue Coats this past year. And the second-year guard feels good about his progress.

Justin Grasso