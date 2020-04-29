All76ers
Best of SI: Simone Biles and Other Elite Athletes Face the Pandemic

Simone Biles is alone, thinking. She has been for weeks. “You have those doubts,” says the world’s most decorated gymnast. “Can my body do another year? Can I do another year?” Hunkered down in her home in Houston, she cried when she heard the 2020 Olympics were postponed. Her career was supposed to end in three months, in Tokyo. Now it’ll be another 15, if she decides to compete in 2021. She’ll be 24 then, older than any woman who’s won all-around Olympic gold since 1960.

Biles is used to a regimented life, spending seven or eight hours in the gym every day. Now, aside from picking up curbside Sunday-night dinners from her mom and video-chatting with teammates two or three times a week, her greatest sense of routine comes from walking her French bulldog, Lilo, and going grocery shopping.

“I knew mentally [social distancing] would be harder than physically, because your coaches will prepare you for your competitions whenever you need to be prepared for them,” she says. “But mentally, that’s a whole ’nother ball game.”

A global pandemic like the novel coronavirus isn’t good for anyone’s mental well-being, Olympic legend or not, but experts say elite athletes face a unique challenge. They may feel anything from anxiety and uncertainty to fear and anger to sadness and even grief over the postponement and cancellation of their competitions. Coping, often through trying to re-create some semblance of routine, is its own challenge.

Click Here to read the rest of "'Mentally, That's a Whole 'Nother Ball Game'" for FREE at Sports Illustrated! 

Philadelphia 76ers Land Another Texas Tech Guard in 2020 NBA Mock Draft

Recently, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie put together a post-early entry 2020 NBA Mock Draft where the Philadelphia 76ers snag another Texas Tech product in the first round.

Justin Grasso

NBA Draft: 76ers' Selection of Jahlil Okafor in 2015 Considered a Top Bust

When the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jahlil Okafor third in the 2015 NBA Draft, they didn't know they were getting a top bust of the 2010's.

Justin Grasso

Former NBA Coach Uses Jordan, LeBron to Defend Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

Former NBA coach P.J. Carlesimo recently used Michael Jordan and LeBron James as an example to defend 76ers' Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: A Fascinating Story of "Murph the Surf"

Jack Roland Murphy first gained infamy in the 1960’s for his surfing prowess but that quickly turned into a life of crime. In an attempt to make more money he began working with some bandits in South Florida.

SI Wire

NBA G League Picks Up Another Top High School Prospect in Daishen Nix

The NBA G League has acquired multiple top high school prospects lately. Five-star recruit Daishen Nix becomes the latest.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Inspired Lloyd Pierce, Marshawn Lynch to Expand 'The Pledge'

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons fired up 'The Philly Pledge' last month to raise money during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, other athletes have created their own version of the pledge for their respective cities.

Justin Grasso

76ers: NBA Releases Modified Practice Rules for Re-Scheduled Return

When can the Philadelphia 76ers return to practice? Well, the NBA has already modified the date and rules of the original return that was supposed to take place May 1st.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Should Consider Bringing Allen Iverson Era Jerseys Back

A graphic designer recently offered a look into what today's Philadelphia 76ers would like like if they could wear the Allen Iverson era uniforms.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Moves to Pandemic’s Front Line

Less than three months after helping the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory as their starting right guard, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his doctorate in medicine to use: fighting the coronavirus outbreak at a longterm care facility in Quebec.

SI Wire

NBA Changes Plans to Open Practice Facilities After Receiving Pushback

After planning to allow NBA teams in certain states to open up practice facilities on May 1st, the NBA has already changed course.

Justin Grasso