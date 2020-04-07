All76ers
Top Stories
News

Best of SI: Sports Agent Buddy Baker Shares Parent's Story After Losing Them to COVID-19

Justin Grasso

The Bakers’ unshakeable, unbreakable bond began the same way as so many love stories, with a boy who met a girl at a party and soon after pledged to love her, unconditionally, for the rest of his life. Stuart Baker never broke his promise. Not after he bumped into his soulmate, Adrian, more than half a century ago at a sorority in Queens. Not when they started dating. Nor when they married. Nor when they spent the next 51 anniversaries celebrating the life they’d always wanted, which was exactly the life they’d built.

Their world centered on their two children, Sheri and her brother, Buddy. Sheri would become a lead operations associate at a bank. The boy would grow up to become a successful and respected NFL and NBA agent with clients ranging from retired wideout Doug Baldwin to Colts tight end Jack Doyle to the Griffin twins, Seahawks teammates so close they wrote a book titled Inseparable, their lives so intertwined they often can seem like a single person. Just like Buddy’s parents.

Buddy says that title only begins to describe the Bakers. His mother learned to enjoy golf so that she could spend time watching the game with his father, and later in life, they sat there on the couch, day after day, their knees touching as if glued in place. It’s not that they spent every chance they could in the same place; it’s that they never spent more than 10 minutes or so at home not in the same room.

This is a preview from one of SI's recent top stories. Click here to read the rest of "Sports Agent Buddy Baker Lost Both of His Parents—Six Minutes Apart—After They Contracted COVID-19" for FREE at Sports Illustrated! 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Offers Guidelines to Sixers, Others for 2020 NBA Draft

The Sixers and the rest of the league have received the guidelines for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Justin Grasso

NBA: Adam Silver Offers Brutally Honest Update as League Works on Ideas

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver offered another update on the status of the league on Monday.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Looking Back at Opening Day of the First Modern Olympics

With the Games postponed, today's top athletes can't get even a sniff of gold. But there was a day when you could pick up a discus for the first time and medal almost immediately. Such was the randomness of the first modern Games, which kicked off 124 years ago today

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Ben Simmons Entertained Devin Booker to Philly Talk

Sixers All-Star guard Ben Simmons recently entertained Devin Booker trade talk while streaming on Twitch.

Justin Grasso

76ers: 2 Interesting Tidbits Learned About Allen Iverson Recently

Lately, some interesting stories about former 76ers guard Allen Iverson have surfaced the web.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson, Russell Westbrook Among HORSE Candidates

With ESPN planning to televise a game of HORSE soon, the NBA has yet to release which 'high-profile' candidates could be involved. Apparently, Zion Williamson and Russell Westrbook are among those who may be involved.

Justin Grasso

What's the Biggest Concern for Philadelphia 76ers?

Bleacher Report recently noted the biggest concern for all NBA teams. What was said about the Philadelphia 76ers?

Justin Grasso

Stephen A. Smith Spoiled Allen Iverson-Tracy McGrady Combo on Sixers

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith recently admitted that his reporting on the Sixers trading for Tracy McGrady in 1999 gave the Raptors cold feet.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Glenn Robinson III Has NBA Free Agency on His Mind

Glenn Robinson III's future with the Sixers is uncertain. While he admits he was getting comfortable with the team before the suspension, NBA Free Agency is still on his mind.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: 3 Players NBA Should Consider for ESPN's HORSE Game

The NBA plans to broadcast a game of HORSE between quarantined players. If they consider any Philadelphia 76ers, there are three who would make the game quite interesting.

Justin Grasso