Best of SI: What NBA Can Learn From the CBA's Attempts to Restart Basketball

As the novel coronavirus hurtled around the globe in mid-March, O.J. Mayo weighed his options. The former NBA swingman and No. 3 draft pick had been playing in a professional league in Taiwan, but the season was on hiatus due to COVID-19, and his team’s practice facility was closed. He briefly considered flying back home to the U.S., until he heard from friends and family how things had worsened there, too. “Then I got a phone call,” Mayo says.

It was from his agent, relaying word of closer, greener pastures: A club in the Chinese Basketball Association wanted to sign the 32-year-old for the remainder of the 2019–20 season, which at the time was scheduled to resume on April 15. From there, the decision was easy. The CBA had been shuttered since Feb. 1, but China, the epicenter of the pandemic, had long since flattened its curve, and the country was cautiously reopening after months of strict lockdown measures. “I was like, ‘Why not? I'm already on this side’ ” of the map, Mayo says. “Stay where things are basically calmed down.”

But on the same day that Mayo says he flew to Liaoning in northeastern China, home of the Flying Leopards, reports emerged that the CBA had delayed its restart until May. More inauspicious news arrived the next night, March 26, when the government announced that it was closing its borders to almost all foreign nationals. 

Click Here to read the rest of "How Chinese Basketball Stalled Out—and What It Means for the NBA," for FREE at Sports Illustrated!

