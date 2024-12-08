All 76ers

Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Bulls on Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers will pay a visit to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Dec 18, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 18, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Sunday afternoon serves as an opportunity for the Philadelphia 76ers to begin building their second win streak this season. Earlier this week, the Sixers fired up a two-game homestand against the surging Orlando Magic. While the first touting didn’t end with the results they wanted, the Sixers got what they needed in the rematch.

Welcoming Paul George back to the lineup after a night off, the veteran wing gave the Sixers 37 minutes of quality play. He knocked down eight of his 19 shots to produce 21 points. George’s passing was a major boost, as he dished out nine assists.

The rest of the starting lineup got its numbers, with all but one player posting double-digits. Andre Drummond still had himself a decent night while playing on an injured ankle, producing seven points and 11 rebounds. Then, off the bench, the Sixers received a stellar outing from KJ Martin. The former trade acquisition was nearly perfect from the field while scoring 20 points from the second unit.

The Sixers took down the Magic with a 102-94 victory. They moved to 6-15 on the season.

On Sunday, the Bulls could potentially face a Sixers team with Joel Embiid for the first time since November 20. Since the big man was downgraded following a three-game playing stint, Embiid has missed seven games in a row for Philadelphia. He was upgraded to questionable on Saturday night.

The last time Embiid took the court, he posted a double-double with 35 points and 11 rebounds against the Grizzlies. The presence of the big man alone should do wonders for a struggling Philadelphia team that is looking to find a consistent rythm.

Dec 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) goes to the basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Time: 1 PM ET.

Location: United Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Bulls -1

Moneyline: CHI -112, PHI -104

Total O/U: 234

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

