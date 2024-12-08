Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Bulls on Sunday
Sunday afternoon serves as an opportunity for the Philadelphia 76ers to begin building their second win streak this season. Earlier this week, the Sixers fired up a two-game homestand against the surging Orlando Magic. While the first touting didn’t end with the results they wanted, the Sixers got what they needed in the rematch.
Welcoming Paul George back to the lineup after a night off, the veteran wing gave the Sixers 37 minutes of quality play. He knocked down eight of his 19 shots to produce 21 points. George’s passing was a major boost, as he dished out nine assists.
The rest of the starting lineup got its numbers, with all but one player posting double-digits. Andre Drummond still had himself a decent night while playing on an injured ankle, producing seven points and 11 rebounds. Then, off the bench, the Sixers received a stellar outing from KJ Martin. The former trade acquisition was nearly perfect from the field while scoring 20 points from the second unit.
The Sixers took down the Magic with a 102-94 victory. They moved to 6-15 on the season.
On Sunday, the Bulls could potentially face a Sixers team with Joel Embiid for the first time since November 20. Since the big man was downgraded following a three-game playing stint, Embiid has missed seven games in a row for Philadelphia. He was upgraded to questionable on Saturday night.
The last time Embiid took the court, he posted a double-double with 35 points and 11 rebounds against the Grizzlies. The presence of the big man alone should do wonders for a struggling Philadelphia team that is looking to find a consistent rythm.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls
Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
Time: 1 PM ET.
Location: United Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Bulls -1
Moneyline: CHI -112, PHI -104
Total O/U: 234
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Bulls -1
Moneyline: CHI -112
Total O/U: UNDER 234