Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Clippers on Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) talk after the game at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Sunday’s game marks an opportunity for the Philadelphia 76ers to put together a winning streak for the first time this season. They could have a chance to do that against their old friend, James Harden, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Sixers will head into the matchup shorthanded. Despite getting healthier earlier this week, the Sixers are back to battling the injury report.

Former Clippers wing Paul George has been ruled out for Sunday’s game due to a bruised knee. The star center Joel Embiid will get the night off as well as he’s experiencing swelling in his knee following Wednesday’s outing against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Sixers went to work on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets without Embiid and George on the floor. The team featured its young backcourt of Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey.

Philly got just what it needed from its duo. McCain stepped in for a 38-minute shift and scored 30 points, along with three assists, five rebounds, and two steals.

As for Maxey, he saw a slight increase in playing time as he looked to shake the restriction loose and scored 26 points while dishing out five assists and snatching four steals.

The Sixers took down the Nets and picked up just their third win of the season with a 113-98 victory. They’ll take on a 10-7 Clippers team that won seven of its last ten games, putting together a four-game win streak before heading into Philadelphia.

Tyrese Maxey facing the Clippers.
Nov 6, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Time: 6 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Clippers -1.5

Moneyline: LAC -122, PHI +104

Total O/U: 208.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Clippers -1.5

Moneyline: LAC -122

Total O/U: OVER 208.5

