All 76ers

Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Pistons on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Apr 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) elevates for a shot in the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Apr 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) elevates for a shot in the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to continue riding the winning wave while attempting to free themselves from any distractions.

On Wednesday, the Sixers will go up against the Detroit Pistons, looking to create their first win streak of the year after an overtime victory against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Once again, the Sixers will be without two key players. The veteran forward Paul George has been dealing with a bone bruise on his knee. During George’s second preseason outing with the Sixers, he hyperextended his knee, leading to him getting an MRI the following day.

While George’s diagnosis was a good sign he wouldn’t be out for long, he’s still not fully cleared to return to the court on Wednesday night.

Joining George on the injury report is the seven-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid. While the Sixers claimed that Embiid did not re-injure his knee after undergoing surgery last year, the team has held the big man out from every game since the start of the preseason.

After a six-game absence during the preseason, the Sixers wasted no time ruling Embiid out for all three games on the opening slate last week. They haven’t offered another multi-game timeline of absence, but the Sixers kept Embiid downgraded for Wednesday’s outing.

The Pistons enter Wednesday’s matchup winless, For the Sixers, they have an opportunity to even their record at two before welcoming a tough Memphis Grizzlies team to the Wells Fargo Center.

Tyrese Maxey facing the Piston
Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -180, DET +152

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -180

Total O/U: UNDER 216.5

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News