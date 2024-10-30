Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Pistons on Wednesday
This week, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to continue riding the winning wave while attempting to free themselves from any distractions.
On Wednesday, the Sixers will go up against the Detroit Pistons, looking to create their first win streak of the year after an overtime victory against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
Once again, the Sixers will be without two key players. The veteran forward Paul George has been dealing with a bone bruise on his knee. During George’s second preseason outing with the Sixers, he hyperextended his knee, leading to him getting an MRI the following day.
While George’s diagnosis was a good sign he wouldn’t be out for long, he’s still not fully cleared to return to the court on Wednesday night.
Joining George on the injury report is the seven-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid. While the Sixers claimed that Embiid did not re-injure his knee after undergoing surgery last year, the team has held the big man out from every game since the start of the preseason.
After a six-game absence during the preseason, the Sixers wasted no time ruling Embiid out for all three games on the opening slate last week. They haven’t offered another multi-game timeline of absence, but the Sixers kept Embiid downgraded for Wednesday’s outing.
The Pistons enter Wednesday’s matchup winless, For the Sixers, they have an opportunity to even their record at two before welcoming a tough Memphis Grizzlies team to the Wells Fargo Center.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons
Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Sixers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -180, DET +152
Total O/U: 216.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Total O/U: UNDER 216.5