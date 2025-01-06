All 76ers

Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Justin Grasso

Nov 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dunks against Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dunks against Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Monday’s action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns features two teams in a similar position yet heading in different directions.

When the 2024-2025 NBA season started up, many viewed the Sixers and the Suns as championship contenders in their conferences.

Through December, both teams have been among the NBA’s most disappointing.

For Phoenix, they are placed 12th in the Western Conference with a 15-18 record. They are currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak and have only won three of their last ten games.

Heading into the Monday night battle, the Suns are expected to make a major lineup change by sending Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic to the bench. The Sixers will get a crack at Phoenix’s experimental move.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are looking to stay on the same path after hitting a slight bump in the road recently. Since the start of December, the Sixers have won 10 out of their last 15 games. They were on a four-game winning streak before it was snapped on the first day of 2025. After a two-game skid, the Sixers bounced back with a 29-point win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The matchup against the Suns on Monday offers the Sixers an opportunity to improve to eight wins in their last 10.

Joel Embiid facing the Sun
Nov 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reaches for the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie (2) in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds

Spread: 76ers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -174, PHX +146

Total O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: 76ers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -174

Total O/U: UNDER 223.5

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News