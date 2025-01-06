Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns
Monday’s action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns features two teams in a similar position yet heading in different directions.
When the 2024-2025 NBA season started up, many viewed the Sixers and the Suns as championship contenders in their conferences.
Through December, both teams have been among the NBA’s most disappointing.
For Phoenix, they are placed 12th in the Western Conference with a 15-18 record. They are currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak and have only won three of their last ten games.
Heading into the Monday night battle, the Suns are expected to make a major lineup change by sending Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic to the bench. The Sixers will get a crack at Phoenix’s experimental move.
Meanwhile, the 76ers are looking to stay on the same path after hitting a slight bump in the road recently. Since the start of December, the Sixers have won 10 out of their last 15 games. They were on a four-game winning streak before it was snapped on the first day of 2025. After a two-game skid, the Sixers bounced back with a 29-point win over the Brooklyn Nets.
The matchup against the Suns on Monday offers the Sixers an opportunity to improve to eight wins in their last 10.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns
Date: Monday, January 6, 2025
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds
Spread: 76ers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI -174, PHX +146
Total O/U: 223.5
Prediction
Total O/U: UNDER 223.5