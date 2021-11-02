Chauncey Billups Reacts to Sixers Fans Chanting for Lillard Trade

Over the summer, it seemed there was only a matter of time before Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. As the team was entering a new era with a new head coach after hiring Chauncey Billups, there was a lot of question marks surrounding Lillard.

Around the same time the Lillard rumors began heating up, Sixers star Ben Simmons requested a trade. While the 76ers' front office didn't intend to shop the three-time All-Star, they fielded some calls to see what kind of offers they would receive.

However, it was clear that unless the Portland Trail Blazers were willing to offer Lillard or the Washington Wizards were open to dealing Bradley Beal, the 76ers weren't going to ship Simmons off somewhere else.

At this point, Lillard couldn't be more clear that he wants to stay in Portland and attempt to bring a championship to the Blazers' organization. However, that didn't matter much to Sixers fans on Monday night.

As the Trail Blazers were in town for the first time this season, 76ers fans did their best to get Lillard's attention by showing him tons of support. It started with player introductions before tip-off. As four of Portland's starting five was introduced, each player was greeted with a "sucks" chant after their name was announced.

Finally, when Lillard was introduced, the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center erupted in loud cheers for the star guard, and that wouldn't be the first time. Throughout the night, Lillard was applauded at times when he handled the ball. Also, Sixers fans broke out with "We want Lillard" chants several times throughout the night.

"The City of Brotherly Love, and they showed a brother some love," Lillard said after the game. "They showed me some love, and that was it."

Chancey Billups, who admittedly appreciates Philly fans, countered the chants he often heard throughout Monday night's game by mentioning that while he understands the situation, it doesn't change the circumstances in Portland.

"I wasn't surprised at all," Billups said. "When they were saying 'We want Lillard,' I was saying, 'We do too.' I understand, and I get it. This is… Philly's got a great fan base. They hold no punches. I've always appreciated that about this city."

Sixers fans might not have convinced Lillard to request a trade with their chants on Monday night, but they were still left satisfied as the shorthanded Sixers sent the Blazers home with a 113-103 loss.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.