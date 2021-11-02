Chauncey Billups Has High Praise for Tyrese Maxey

With Ben Simmons out of the lineup for the first seven games of the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers held a tryout for the starting point guard position, with the two key participants being Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey.

Although it seemed Milton had the upper hand at first, an ankle injury sidelined him for half of the preseason and four of the first seven games of the regular season. Therefore, Maxey's been in charge of running Philly's offense as the point guard.

While he certainly has room for improvement, the former University of Kentucky standout has proven he belongs in the lineup as he's averaged 14 points per game and four assists while shooting nearly 50-percent from the field.

Maxey has quietly helped the Sixers get off to a stellar 5-2 start despite the team being without one of its key players. And on Monday night as the Sixers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers, they were missing several starters in Simmons, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid. Yet, the Sixers came away with an impressive 113-103 win.

Before seeing Maxey in action on Monday, Portland Trail Blazers head coach and former veteran guard Chauncey Billups assessed the progress of the second-year Sixers guard, Tyrese Maxey, and admitted he's a fan of the youngster's game.

"He's a high-energy guy," he said. "I think he's really skilled. He competes really hard. I'm a fan. I like his game. I just think he needs to take advantage of the position and not worry about all the outside noise."

Being on a contender isn't always the best landing spot for a non-lottery prospect such as Maxey. But Billups sees the second-year guard's situation as a prime opportunity for Maxey to become the best version of himself.

"I think he's in a great situation, to be honest with you," Billups explained. "To be able to learn from a guy like Doc, Sam Cassell on that staff over there. He's in a great position. You got a big guy like Joel who can take a lot of pressure off of you. You don't have to make every play. You let him do it, and you just feed off of him."

Doc Rivers has made it clear he wants Maxey to become more of a playmaking point guard rather than a pure scorer. While Rivers has mentioned Maxey has a lot to work on, the second-year guard has shown strides in his improvement and continues to make the most of his minutes right now.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.