Damian Lillard Encourages Sixers Fan to Get Philly to Listen to His Album

Sixers fans (and possibly the front office) want Damian Lillard in Philadelphia. But does Damian Lillard want to be in Philadelphia? One Sixers fan on Twitter is willing to do whatever it takes to get the Blazers star to embrace the City of Brotherly Love.

Lillard, who also goes by DAME D.O.L.L.A. musically, dropped his highly anticipated album titled 'Different on Levels the Lord Allowed' on Thursday. In order to send love back to those who are supporting his album, Lillard was very active on Twitter Thursday night as he responded to many of those who were supportive.

One user, in particular, was clearly a Sixers fan. Going by the name of "Sixers Dee," they reached out to the Blazers superstar and mentioned they'd "get the whole Philly" to listen to Lillard's newest compilation of work.

That's not to say this specific Sixers fan didn't appreciate Lillard's work on the album, but it's clear there was an ulterior motive there. Fortunately for "Sixers Dee," Lillard was all about it as he responded with encouragement.

"Do dat," Lillard responded, as he encourages everybody to give his off-court work a listen. "Sixers Dee" wasn't the only Philly fan to show love to Lillard on Thursday night. As the Blazers star continued to build buzz around his album, many fans flocked to his mentions to show love to the point guard they want running alongside Joel Embiid.

Will the extra encouragement work? Who knows -- but it definitely doesn't hurt for fans to try. After all, the ball is in Lillard's court this offseason. If he requests a trade from the Blazers, the organization almost certainly needs to honor his wishes after all he's done for Portland over the years.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.