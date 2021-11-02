Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Blazers' Damian Lillard Felt 'Brotherly Love' From Sixers Fans on Monday
    There was an unusual amount of cheers aimed towards one of the opponents on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Typically, when a star comes to face the Philadelphia 76ers, fans in the building tend to boo loud as an attempt to get in stars' heads early on.

    But on Monday, there was nothing but cheers and positive chants for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. As the Portland veteran was introduced to the crowd on Monday night before tip-off, Lillard was cheered loudly. 

    Then, several times throughout the game, Philadelphia fans broke out in loud chants, making it clear that they wanted Damian Lillard on the Sixers. 

    It was like night and day from Saturday night to Monday night. on Saturday, Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young was booed and heckled all night. Meanwhile, Lillard received nothing but love.

    What caused Philadelphia fans to change their ways for one night? The simple fact is that they want to see Sixers President of Basketball Operations make a trade for Damian Lillard as Ben Simmons requested a trade a few months back.

    The good news for Philly fans is that Lillard certainly heard the chants on Monday night. And after the game, he acknowledged that the City of Brotherly Love showed him tons of support throughout the matchup. 

    However, the bad news is that he once again reiterated that he doesn't plan to go anywhere as he remains loyal to Portland and the Trail Blazers at this point in his career. 

    There's been a lot of speculation that Lillard could become disgruntled and ask for a trade if Portland gets off to a rough start this season. While their 3-4 record doesn't exactly scream championship contender, it's also way too early to tell whether they are good enough to make a run or not.

    Considering Lillard's been extremely loyal to the Blazers' organization up to this point, they would have to really be down in the rankings midway through the season in order for him to change his mind about wanting to stay in Portland. Philly fans seem to have left a good impression on the superstar guard -- but it won't be enough at this point in the season.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

