Lillard Confirms Frustration, But It's Not Enough for Sixers

Despite countless reports hinting at the idea that Damian Lillard would request a trade during the 2021-2022 NBA offseason, the veteran All-Star never went through with asking for a fresh start.

In fact, Lillard doubled down on his loyalty toward Portland numerous times. In addition to reiterating his love for the Trail Blazers and the city of Portland, Lillard was convinced the Blazers' coaching change and personnel additions could help them become contenders in the Western Conference.

But Portland's first 29 games of the season haven't reached Lillard's expectations. At this point in the year, the Blazers possess an 11-18 record. They've won just one game in their last ten outings. While they've won 10 of their 17 games in Portland, the Blazers are nearly winless away from home as they are 1-11 on the road.

First-year head coach Chauncey Billups is struggling to get the best of his team. Lillard's usual sidekick CJ McCollum is dealing with a significant setback. Lillard himself has struggled to stay healthy and play his best ball when he is on the court.

A couple of weeks back, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Lillard was growing frustrated. The six-time All-Star confirmed that much during an interview with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, but Lillard's frustration isn't precisely what's it's been painted out to be.

"People are saying, ‘Dame is frustrated.’ I am frustrated with losing and not playing my best," he said. "But that doesn’t mean I’m sour on my team and I’m looking elsewhere. … That has never been me. This isn’t my first time being in a tough situation."

Another Bad Sign for the Sixers

It's no secret that Damian Lillard's been Daryl Morey's top target ever since Ben Simmons requested a trade back in the summer. Unfortunately, Lillard's loyalty to Portland has left the Sixers without a realistic chance of snagging him prior to the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

A slow start for the Blazers was the ideal scenario for the 76ers as Lillard's potential frustration could've led to a trade request. However, the Portland superstar continues to prove that he doesn't want to leave. And the Blazers' organization reiterated to the Sixers that Lillard is not on the table.

