Bradley Beal’s Honest Reaction to Bench Role vs Philadelphia 76ers
On Sunday night, it was revealed the Phoenix Suns were going to experiment with a new starting five against the Philadelphia 76ers. NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported that two changes would be made. The benching of the veteran guard Bradley Beal was the most notable.
“Sources relayed to me that Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic will be removed from the starting lineup starting Monday at Philadelphia. In their place [the Suns] will be starting rookie Ryan Dunn and Mason Plumlee.
"Now, there is also tension in that locker room. I’m told certain players are unsure of their roles and are frustrated with how they are being used. The coaching staff, they are still trying to figure things out. This situation will be something to monitor moving forward.”
The last time Bradley Beal came off the bench, he was 22 years old, playing in his fourth season with the Washington Wizards. He was still nearly two years away from earning his first NBA All-Star nod.
Since then, Beal has been one of the most notable scoring guards in the NBA. Throughout his final seven seasons with the Wizards, Beal averaged 26 points per game while hitting 36 percent of his threes.
Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Phoenix Suns made a notable trade with the Wizards to acquire Beal. At that point, it was clear that Phoenix’s strategy was to put together a top-heavy team headlined by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Beal would be the third star to help form a big three.
Last year, Beal appeared in 53 games with the Suns. He produced 18 points per game on 43 percent shooting from deep. This season, those numbers haven’t changed outside of a slight dip in three-point percentage.
Still, the Suns’ overall struggles lately called for a change. Prior to Monday’s game in Philadelphia, Phoenix had lost four in a row. They were 15-18, sitting outside of the Western Conference playoff picture.
How did Beal take the news that he would have to be the one to see a major change in the lineup?
“It’s kind of two-fold,” the star guard told reporters.
“I’m a star in the league, but I firmly believe that no disrespect to anybody, but I’m a starter and that’s what I firmly believe. But, coach made his decision and I’m not going to sit here and argue with him, I’m not going to sit here and be a distraction, I’m not going to sit here and be an [expletive]. He made his decision, and I live with it, he’s the coach. So, I just have to go out there and play my game, do what I do, and whatever happens from there happens from there.”
In the long-term, it’s not clear what’s going to happen next for Beal and the Suns. In the short-term, the decision looks to be the correct one after a one-game sample size.
Beal checked in for 29 minutes against the Sixers on Monday. He produced 25 points on 67 percent shooting from the field. He went 3-6 from beyond the arc. Along with his scoring, Beal dished out five assists. He also had one steal, one block, and three rebounds on the defensive end.
The veteran guard’s scoring outburst comes after he totaled 11 points over the previous two games. Throughout December, Beal averaged 18 points. He exceeded that in his first game off the bench.
Bradley Beal Dishes on NBA Trade Rumors
Are the Phoenix Suns getting buyer’s remorse with Bradley Beal? Considering the team moved him to a bench role against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, many are beginning to believe Beal could be in a position to get moved sooner rather than later.
There is a problem for Phoenix, though. Beal’s got the power.
“If [there are trade discussions], I need to be addressed,” Beal told reporters on Monday night.
“I hold the cards. Until I’m addressed and somebody says something different, then I’ll be a Sun.”
Former 76ers forward Jimmy Butler is set on concluding his days as a member of the Miami Heat. After making some straightforward comments on his future with Miami, the multi-time All-Star landed a multi-week suspension. Now, Miami’s front office is working the phones to find a deal to part ways with the outspoken veteran.
The Suns are rumored to be prominent players in the Butler sweepstakes. If they are willing to part ways with one of their three stars, Beal seems to be the desirable candidate over Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. However, the Suns can’t trade Beal unless he signs off on it.
With a no-trade clause attached to his mega-deal, Beal has to approve any changes moving forward. While Beal has shown a willingness to waive the clause in the past, allowing Washington to move him to Phoenix in the first place, that doesn’t mean he’ll do it for just any team this time around.
Beal doesn’t have to chase the money—he’s already got it. Playing in a winning situation is all he needs. Considering that Beal is still owed over $100 million over the next couple of seasons, Phoenix will have a tough time parting ways with the three-time All-Star.
So far, the veteran guard doesn’t seem to be too fazed by the noise.