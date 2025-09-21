Breaking Down History of VJ Edgecombe's Sixers Jersey Number
Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers entered the year with a roster loaded with veteran talent. After battling through some unfortunate injury luck, Daryl Morey decided to go a different route in terms of construction around the team's star trio.
When battling for a playoff spot looked out of the question, Morey executed a flurry of trades at the deadline to bring in an influx of youth. Among the primary additions was acquiring Quentin Grimes from the Dallas Mavericks, who put together an impressive stretch to close out the 2025 campaign.
Heading into the offseason, Morey continued to put an emphasis on bringing in young talent. After climbing up to the top three in the draft lottery, the Sixers nabbed a blue-chip prospect as a potential long-term piece.
Leading up to the draft, the Sixers were connected to an array of prospects at No. 3. They'd end up settling on guard VJ Edgecombe, who had a standout freshman season at Baylor.
As a high-level athlete who thrives getting downhill and playing above the rim, he'll bring a strong boost to the Sixers' second unit.
Upon joining the Sixers, Edgecombe had a tough decision to make. That being what jersey number was he going to wear.
At Baylor, Edgecombe donned the No. 7. However, this was unavailable with the Sixers due to Kyle Lowry returning in free agency. He'd end up going a unique route, opting for the No. 77.
Earlier this summer, Edgecombe explained how he settled on 77. The logic is simple, as he just doubled his favorite number.
"I chose 77 because all the other numbers were taken and seven is my favorite number so I just doubled it," Edgecombe said.
With this decision, Edgecombe has already carved out a piece of Sixers history for himself. He is the first person to ever wear the No. 77 for the franchise. It is the second-highest number ever worn for the Sixers, with Alexey Shved donning No. 88 in 2015.
Landing with the Sixers, Edgecombe finds himself in a tough position for a lottery pick. Joining a team with aspirations of getting in the title picture, he'll be tasked with being a productive member of the supporting cast from day one.
