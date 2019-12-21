Brett Brown Believes 76ers Have Lost Their Identity Lately

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Heading into the 2019-2020 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers couldn't help but continue to preach just how important defense was on their team. Head Coach Brett Brown implemented an "All-Defensive" mindset into everybody on the roster, and they all bought in.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Brown was proud to say that he believed the Sixers had the second-best defense in the league. As of late though, they might've lost that status. As the Sixers suffered their third-straight loss on Friday night, it has become evident that their "All-Defensive team" has flaws -- and other teams have figured it out.

It appears the Sixers struggle with the zone defense. And now, the struggles with scoring on the offensive side of the ball have taken a toll on the strongest part of the team's game, which just so happens to be the defense.

The Miami Heat entirely exposed the Sixers inability to play well against the zone during their game on Wednesday. After seeing that on tape, the Dallas Mavericks used the same recipe to issue Philly their third-straight loss on Friday.

Following the game on Friday, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown revealed that the team might've lost their identity a bit as of late. "Our inability lately to be put back on our heels against the zone, has crept into our defense, our psyche, our spirit, and I can't stand it," said Brett Brown.

"This is not who we are. I feel like our competitive spirit has taken a dent because of our inability to score. I think that any time you get into a mood swing that affects your defense because your offense is doing something, it needs to be addressed," he mentioned.

It's not that the Sixers were a flawless team before their latest disappointing stretch, but nobody within their locker room could guess that they would "lay eggs" for three-straight games, as Brown called it. But the Sixers did, and the players are well aware that something needs to change, and it starts with finding an identity.

"Guys are frustrated," said Sixers' veteran reserve, Mike Scott after the loss. "We will come back tomorrow and have another game. We've just got to find that edge." What will it take for the Sixers to essentially find themselves? According to Coach Brown, the team has to get comfortable.

While the head coach has taken some of the blame for the latest issues, he believes the competitive spirit has faded within the locker room amongst his players as of late. A win on Saturday at home against the Washington Wizards could help the Sixers gain their swagger back. However, accomplishing that victory won't be all that easy.

The last time the Sixers matched up with the Wizards, Washington stunned a red-hot Philly team by defeating them 119-113. Since that matchup, the Wizards haven't exactly gotten much better, but the Sixers surely cooled down as of late. Both teams enter Saturday's matchup on a losing streak. Now, we'll see which one gets out of it.