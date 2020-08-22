SI.com
Brett Brown Explains Putting Al Horford Back in 76ers Starting Lineup

Justin Grasso

Al Horford has found himself in an awkward situation this season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite being a center, the veteran big man joined forces with an established All-Star center in Joel Embiid to become the power forward playing alongside him.

At a point during the year, though, Sixers head coach Brett Brown realized the fit wasn't ideal. Therefore, he had Horford come off the bench to play as Embiid's backup at the five. Injuries within the starting lineup prevented Horford's benching from becoming a long-term move for the Sixers.

That was back in February. Fast forward to the NBA's restart in August, and the Sixers are in the same position. Without Ben Simmons available in the playoffs, Horford started the series off against the Boston Celtics as the Sixers' starting power forward. In Game 2, however, Brett Brown went in another direction.

Once again, Horford saw himself come off the bench as the Sixers used the rookie Matisse Thybulle as the starting small forward, shifting Tobias Harris to the four. That move lasted one game. By the time Friday rolled around, Brown had gone back to his initial starting lineup and threw Horford back in the mix. Following the Game 3 loss, Brown explained his decision to go back to Horford just one game after moving away from him.

"[It was] just the importance of this game -- the magnitude of this game," Brown explained. "A little bit [had something to do with him going against] his former team. Mostly just the moment. He's been in the playoffs for 12 years. He's Al Horford, and there's a physicality that I knew he would bring to the table. I just trusted his resume and trusted the fact he was going to come with an adult mind and physical presence."

Horford spent 37 minutes on the floor Friday night. While he was hardly a factor on the offensive side of the ball for the Sixers collecting just six points, Brown was pleased with the veteran's work on the defensive side of things. "For me [to play Al Horford], it was kind of inevitable when you get to this situation in Game 3," Brown said. "If we're going down, I'm going down with him. I thought defensively he was very good."

Brown, Horford, and the Sixers, unfortunately, did end up going down with a loss on Friday night. With their backs against the wall in an 0-2 hole, Philly failed to close out Game 3 with a victory over Boston. Now, they are heading into their first elimination game of the playoffs on Sunday without a single win on their postseason schedule. While Brown has switched the starting lineup over the last two games -- it seems apparent he will continue to roll with Horford as the starting forward in Game 4.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

