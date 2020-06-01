All76ers
Brett Brown, NBA Coaches Association Release Statement on George Floyd

Justin Grasso

On Monday morning, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown and the NBA Coaches Association released a statement regarding the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed by a now-former officer, Derek Chauvin, after he used unnecessary force during an arrest.

Once the evidence of police brutality was caught on video and posted online for all to see, it caused an expected and necessary uproar as it was another example of racism and injustice in America. Now, NBA head coaches have collaborated on a statement to speak out as country-wide protests continue.

The Official Statement:

"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to the family of George Floyd. As NBA coaches -- both head and assistant coaches -- we lead groups of men, most of whom are African American, and we see, hear and share their feelings of disgust, frustration, helplessness, and anger."

"The events of the past few weeks -- police brutality, racial profiling and the weaponization of racism are shameful, inhumane and intolerable. As a diverse group of leaders, we have a responsibility to stand up and speak out for those who don't have a voice – and to stand up and speak out for those who don't feel it is safe to do so."

"Witnessing the murder of George Floyd in cold blood and in broad daylight has traumatized our nation, but the reality is that African Americans are targeted and victimized on a daily basis. As NBA coaches, we cannot treat this as an isolated incident of outrage. We are committed to working in our NBA cities with local leaders, officials and law enforcement agencies to create positive change in our communities. We have the power and platform to affect change, and we will use it. "

At the start of the weekend, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons sent out a series of tweets regarding George Floyd and other incidents of the past. Also, Sixers' veteran forward Tobias Harris joined Philadelphia residents and outsiders in protest this past Saturday. And lastly, the Sixers' organization put out a statement of their own.

A Message from the 76ers:

"Our black community and people of color continue to face racism, prejudice and injustice. It is unacceptable and we cannot and will not tolerate it in our community. Now, more than ever, we must strive for accountability, including ensuring that our community is treated with fairness, transparency and dignity. We must stay united and strong during the conflict and hurt we are experiencing. The 76ers are committed to using our voice and taking action to support and drive change that is long overdue."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

