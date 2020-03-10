All76ers
Brett Brown's Considered an 'Obvious' Candidate For Nets Job if Sixers Let Him Go

Justin Grasso

Despite being in the playoff equation with less than 20 games left to go on the year, the Brooklyn Nets have essentially waved the white flag on their 2019-2020 season. They had no intention of allowing one of their newly signed superstars, Kevin Durant, play this year as he's nursing an Achilles tear from last year's NBA Finals.

While the other superstar, Kyrie Irving, found some time to play on and off throughout the year, his season ended early as he elected to undergo shoulder surgery. By the time Irving and his reps chose to undergo the procedure, the Nets made it clear that even if he could technically return in time to play during the postseason, they aren't going to allow it. They're thinking about the future.

This past Saturday, Brooklyn got an early start on the 2020-2021 season by canning its current coach, Kenny Atkinson. Although Atkinson has done an incredible job with developing the Nets over the last season, the superstar arrivals over the last year have taken the team in another direction.

That led to Atkinson feeling like he was slowly but surely losing his voice in the Nets' locker room. Once he came to terms with the fact that he wasn't going to remain in Brooklyn long-term, the now-former Nets head coach decided a mutual split was necessary. For the time being, Jacque Vaughn will take over. When the season ends, Brooklyn will go on a search for its next head coach.

There are a handful of names that are already discussed as potentially being in the mix for the Nets' coaching job. And later on down the line, some teams around the NBA will probably follow the Nets by putting an end to their current coaching situation as well. Unsurprisingly, the Philadelphia 76ers are in that conversation.

And if the Sixers do end the Brett Brown era in Philly this offseason, it sounds like he would quickly become a top candidate for the job over in Brooklyn. The Athletic's John Hollinger kicked around a few ideas by listing potential replacements for the Nets recently. After mentioning a few already-available candidates, his first "obvious" currently coaching candidate was none other than Brett Brown.

"[Sean] Marks has drawn heavily from the Popovich-Budenholzer family tree in building out his staff in Brooklyn to date," Hollinger writes. "Brown would be the most prominent available member from that tree should things go sideways in Philadelphia."

At the moment, the Sixers are underachieving as they sit in the sixth-seed of the Eastern Conference. Sure, injuries could be to blame, but before some of Philly's top players went down, they were already failing to reach the preseason expectations their head coach has set for them more than halfway through the year.

Last season, Brown's seat was warming up heading into the first round of the playoffs. After another second-round exit, the Sixers decided to give it another shot. Brown's status with the Sixers' organization beyond this year will all depend on how his team performs during the postseason. Anything less the Eastern Conference Finals could be it for Brown's stint with the Sixers. If that truly happens, it sounds like there's a chance Brown could be right back in the Atlantic Division coaching up the new and improved Brooklyn Nets.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

