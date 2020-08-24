SI.com
Brett Brown Thanks 76ers, City of Philadelphia

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown went into the 2019-2020 NBA season overly optimistic. After failing to defeat the eventual NBA Champions in seven games last season, Brown felt good about the Philadelphia 76ers' odds of running it back and getting a better outcome in 2020. He wanted the first seed in the Eastern Conference -- and he wanted the 'built for playoffs' roster to make a run for the Finals for the first time since the early 2000s.

Unfortunately, Brown didn't get any of that this season. There's plenty of blame to go around the Sixers' organization from the roster to the higher-ups in the front office. As expected, though, Brown is the first to be shown the door. After being fired following his seventh season in Philly, the always classy Brett Brown thanked the organization who took a chance on him, and the city that embraced him through tough times.

In 2013, I was employed to lead one of the most dramatic rebuilds in professional sports history. In the past seven years, our players and coaches have evolved and grown, and I have deep appreciation for the 102 players I have coached. I am grateful for my coaching staffs and their dedication to our common goal, while also proud to see three of my former assistants now deservedly, NBA Head Coaches and one a major college Head Coach.

I would also like to thank the ownership group, led by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, former GM Sam Hinkie, the 76ers' historic alumni, our passionate fans, and finally current GM Elton Brand, who I coached and worked for. He is a high-character talent that the 76ers are fortunate to have. I sincerely wish him, the players, and the next coaching staff my very best in their pursuit of an NBA championship.

Thank you, Philadelphia.

Now, for the first time in seven years, the Sixers will explore the head coaching market while Brett Brown will seek other opportunities around the NBA. Based on the respect he has garnered in Philadelphia during his long stint, Brown will more than likely have no issue finding another head coaching job in the NBA.

As for the Sixers, they are going to have to look long and hard for their next hire. Contrary to what the doubters say, the Sixers' championship window is still very much open. If they can get the right voice to run the team and make some necessary personnel changes over the offseason, the 76ers will be right back in the Eastern Conference Playoffs looking to make a title run.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

