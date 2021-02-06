Nets Rule Kyrie Irving Out vs. Sixers on Saturday

The highly anticipated matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night in South Philly will have several notable absences. On Friday night, the Nets were healthy going into their matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

However, Nets star Kevin Durant had to leave the game early as he was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol due to contact tracing. As a result of that, Durant did not travel to Philadelphia with the Nets, and likely won't play in Saturday's game.

Now, you can add Kyrie Irving to the list of Nets players who won't compete against the Sixers on Saturday as well. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving is dealing with an index finger sprain, which he suffered on Friday night. Therefore, the Nets ruled him out of Saturday's matchup.

Saturday's game now marks the second time the Sixers will play the Nets this season without Brooklyn having Durant or Irving available. Back in early January, the Sixers visited the Nets in Brooklyn while Durant was out for several games due to contact tracing. Meanwhile, Irving sat out for personal reasons.

Despite being without their two key stars, Brooklyn managed to pick up a double-digit win over the Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons-led Sixers while shorthanded. It's unclear if Philly will have both of its stars on board Saturday night too.

Embiid, who hyperextended his knee on Thursday night, is listed as questionable against the Nets. Ben Simmons, who missed Thursday night's game due to calf tightness, is listed as probable against the Nets.

